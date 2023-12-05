Study says traders made millions due to fear of Hamas attack on October 7

Israeli regulators are investigating a report that claims investors made millions of dollars by short selling Israeli stocks days before Hamas’ October 7 attack, apparently profiting from prior knowledge of the bloody incursion, multiple media reports The outlets reported Tuesday.

The unidentified traders behind the activity bet against the value of a bundle of Israeli stocks five days before the massacre, leading to a “significant increase in short sales” of that fund, said Robert J. Jackson Jr., a professor at the New York University School of Economics. Law and Joshua Mitts of Columbia Law School wrote in a study published Monday.

The authors say traders made similar bets against the value of “dozens” of Israeli companies trading in Tel Aviv.

“Our findings suggest that traders were informed about upcoming attacks and profited from these tragic events,” Jackson and Mitts wrote.

Short selling is a trading strategy that allows investors to bet that a stock will decline in value. Short sellers borrow shares in a company or fund and sell them at the current market price, with the expectation that the price of those shares will soon fall. If prices fall, investors buy back the shares at the lower price and return the money to the lender, taking the margin between the original share price and the new, lower price as profit.

“Short selling that day far exceeded short selling during many other periods of crisis, including the recession following the financial crisis, the 2014 Israel-Gaza war, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jackson and Mitts wrote.

In one example, investors short-sold an unusually high amount of 4.43 million new shares of Bank Leumi, an Israeli bank, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in September 14–October. 5 period, Jackson and Mitts wrote.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rejected Jackson and Mitts’ initial claims that the traders made $859 million in profits on Bank Leumi short positions, citing errors in their methodology. The authors then revised that figure to about $8 million, but stood by their conclusion that 4.43 million shares were short-sold.

The Washington Post could not immediately reach Israeli law enforcement officials for comment.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com