Study ranks the best states for veteran-owned businesses

Richmond, Virginia (stacker) – As America’s military members enter civilian life, veterans earn more than their non-veteran peers—in fact, the median income of veterans reached a record-high of $50,476 in 2022, while non-veterans Between $38,254.

There is no shortage of notable experienced business owners, such as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who served in the US Army and is currently worth an estimated $39 billion; FedEx founder Frederick Smith, a Vietnam-era Marine who is worth about $6 billion; And there’s also Bob Parsons, a Vietnam Marine vet who founded GoDaddy and has a net worth of $3.6 billion to show. Warren Buffett, one of America’s wealthiest people, has even said that his time spent in the Nebraska National Guard taught him how to take orders, learn from others, and have fun doing it.

And while the number of veteran-owned businesses has been declining over time, research shows that veterans are more likely to be self-employed than non-veterans and that the average net worth of veterans with small businesses is higher than that of non-veterans. -Entrepreneurs are more than giants.

Veterans have unique skill sets and disciplines that can perfectly prepare them to lead. In surveys, veterans say that their military service helped prepare them for running a small business. But still, they are more likely than non-veterans to be concerned about business regulations, lack of connections, financing and getting clients — which may indicate a lack of support for veteran entrepreneurs in some parts of the country. Could.

Lendio analyzed six metrics to determine the best position for veterans to succeed in business, including veterans’ income, employment and business ownership, as well as startup survival, patent innovation and new business development. Those metrics were divided into two subcategories: experienced labor market and entrepreneurship.

The results show that the best states for experienced entrepreneurs are spread across the country, with no one region dominating the list. Support for veterans can be found everywhere – but some states offer a soft landing pad for veterans as they decide where to set up shop or expand their business.

Here are some of the key findings

Virginia is the No. 1 best state. Driven by strong earnings and employment. The median income of Virginia veterans in 2022 was $68,124, while the median income of non-veterans was $41,429.

The top states are spread across the US, with Wyoming, Oregon, West Virginia and South Dakota making up the top five. They generally had higher rates of experienced business ownership (for example, 7.3% in West Virginia) and experienced employment (58.5% in South Dakota).

States with the strongest veteran labor markets are not always the most entrepreneurial. Some states scored well for one subcategory but not another — like No. 11 Alabama, which ranked second for the veteran labor market but 47th for entrepreneurship. This means that the states that came out on top in the overall ranking struck a good balance of experienced workers and those starting a business.

Top 10 States for Veterinarian-Owned Businesses

Number 1: Virginia

Virginia is a great state for veterans in the labor market, given that 58.7% of veterans are employed there and their average earnings are 1.6 times higher than non-veterans – better rates than anywhere else in the US.

Number 2: Wyoming

Wyoming scored well for both subcategories (8th for experienced labor market and 6th for entrepreneurship), helping it land the No. 2 spot overall. The state saw a 42.7% increase in new business applications year over year, the highest in the country, with the average income of veterans being 1.4 times higher than that of non-veterans.

Number 3: Oregon

Oregon ranks in the middle of the pack for the experienced labor market, but its strong environment for entrepreneurs helped propel it to the No. 3 ranking. The state reports 96.4 patents per 100,000 population, while 58.4% of startups survive at least five years, the highest rate in the US.

No. 4: West Virginia

In West Virginia, 7.3% of businesses are owned by veterans, whose average earnings are 1.4 times higher than non-veterans. Additionally, its startup survival rate is 55%, and it saw a 25.9% annual growth in new businesses.

No. 5: South Dakota

In 2022, 58.5% of South Dakota veterans were employed, while 6.1% of businesses were veteran owned. Meanwhile, 55.7% of startups survive at least five years, the second-highest rate behind Oregon.

Number 6: Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a high rate of patents (125.6 per 100,000) and a high startup survival rate (55%), leading it to the best position in the entrepreneurship subcategory. Its experienced workforce fares well, with 5.2% of businesses owned by veterans and 46.2% employed by veterans.

Number 7: Alaska

Based on average income in 2022, Alaska veterans earn 1.5 times more than non-veterans. It has one of the highest employment rates for veterans at 57.5%.

No. 8: New Hampshire

New Hampshire has the highest rate of veteran-owned businesses at 7.7%, and had 80 patents filed per 100,000 population in 2020.

No. 9: New Mexico

Veterans in New Mexico earn more than non-veterans by a ratio of 1.6 – the third highest ratio in the US after Virginia and Alabama. The state saw a 32.8% year-over-year increase in new business applications, trailing only Wyoming.

No. 10: Maryland

Maryland landed in the top 10 due to its high level of veteran employment (54.3%) and strong income ratio, given that the average income of veterans is 1.4 times higher than that of non-veterans.

runner-up

Runner-up states excel either for their experienced labor markets or, more broadly, for their entrepreneurship. For example, 6.8% of businesses in Alabama are owned by veterans, whose average income is 1.6 times that of non-veterans – a higher rate than almost anywhere else. Texas and South Carolina also scored particularly well for their veteran labor markets due to their high labor to income ratios (each 1.5).

Meanwhile, states like California, Washington, and Kentucky scored well due to the strength of their entrepreneurial communities, with California reporting more patents per 100,000 population than any other state (127.8) and Kentucky reporting a year-to-date increase in the number of patents per 100,000 population. The year saw 30.5% new business growth. Washington also has a high patent rate of 118 per 100,000.

5 Tips for Experienced People to Start a Business

Veterans have valuable skills and experiences to translate into the private sector. But although running your own business can be extremely rewarding, starting your own company is a big endeavor that takes time, planning, and effort. These tips will help you move forward:

Develop a strong business plan – Start with a well-researched business idea that emphasizes your unique value in your chosen field or industry. Consider your financial projections, marketing tools, and operations plan. Research grant and loan opportunities – The Small Business Administration offers programs, grants and loans designed to support experienced entrepreneurs, such as the Boots to Business initiative. Some organizations and nonprofits also provide financial assistance and coaching. Network – Connect with other entrepreneurs, veterans, and mentors who can provide guidance and support. Connect with the local business community and join industry-specific groups to spread the word about your business. Establish solid legal and financial structures – Choose wisely whether setting up an LLC, sole proprietorship, or corporation makes the most sense. Also be sure to separate your personal and business finances and make sure you’re complying with federal and local regulations. Be patient – ​​building a successful business takes time. With the right tools, you’ll be able to stay flexible as you grow your business.

The success of veterans as entrepreneurs underscores their impressive contributions to the American economy. Our findings emphasize the need for continued efforts to empower experienced entrepreneurs, allowing them to harness their full potential to lead and excel in the business world.

Methodology

Lendio used the latest federal data for six metrics in two categories to determine the best states for veterans to start a business. Using the z-score distribution to scale each metric relative to the mean across all 50 states and Washington DC, and capping outliers at 3, a state’s overall ranking is calculated by taking its average z-score across the six metrics. While its subcategory ranking was calculated using its average Z-score across the three relevant metrics. Three states were missing data for veteran business ownership (Virginia, Wyoming, and Oregon), so their scores were calculated across the remaining five metrics. Here’s a closer look at the metrics used:

this story was produced by Lendio And reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

