Study: Mainstream media undermines conservation by promoting fear of bats

If we are to ensure that they will live to see future Halloweens, reframing the mainstream media’s coverage of bats is essential.

A bat flying in the forest is hunting. The brown long-eared bat (Plecotus austriacus) is quite large European bat. It has distinctive ears, long and with distinct curves. It hunts over forest cover, often during the day, and mostly for moths.

Bats are vital providers of ecosystem services, but mainstream media often ignore this inconvenient fact in search of scary, viral, clickbait. Now that Halloween has arrived, this problem has become even worse: by repeating baseless fantasies of flying vampires and absurd myths of bats nesting in people’s hair, the mere sight of bats is likely to cause at least some people to scream. Is guaranteed.

Yet bats are responsible for many benefits, such as control of pathogen-carrying mosquitoes or agricultural pests, seed dispersal or pollination. But by portraying bats only as a threat to human health, the media provides a skewed vision of them and reinforces a culture of fear that undermines decades of bat conservation efforts. Additionally, it is worth pointing out that many other animal groups, including pets, can and do transmit some diseases to humans, but they are not subject to the same type of media scrutiny.

According to an international study, when mainstream media focus on bats as a threat to human health, they reinforce a culture of fear that could harm decades of conservation efforts. The authors of the study reached this conclusion after reviewing 1,095 media articles published online since 2019 (before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic) in 15 newspapers in the five most populous countries of Western Europe.

The study examined the extent to which bats are portrayed as a threat to human health and the general attitudes toward bats that support such articles. The study authors found that while most ecological articles did not present bats as a threat (97%), most articles focusing on diseases did (80%).

“Worryingly, these negative stigmas with which bats have traditionally been associated are more likely than the fear-inducing portrayal of bats as a major threat to human health,” senior author, social environmental scientist Álvaro Fernández-Lamazares, said in a post. are being increasingly revived by media representation.” -Doctoral Research Fellow at the Helsinki Institute of Sustainability Science and Universitat Autónoma de Barcelona.

Additionally, the study also modeled readers’ reactions based on the number of online comments. The authors found that presenting bats as a threat to human health attracted a greater number of reader comments than those presenting bats in a neutral or positive light.

“By reinforcing a culture of fear, demonization of bats can rapidly erode the value society places on bats and consequently undermine ongoing conservation efforts,” said Dr. Fernandez-Lamazares.

Damage to public perceptions like this takes just a few moments to cause but a lot of time to repair.

“While fear spreads easily from person to person like a virus, values ​​such as respect or reverence for bats take a long time to dissipate,” said bat conservationist Adria López-Baucelles, a senior researcher who led the study. It takes time.” at the Natural Sciences Museum of Granollers.

“Given that articles that reinforce the negative stigma of bats are more likely to go viral, it is extremely important to highlight the myriad ways in which bats contribute to human well-being and ecosystem health, and from the local They provide many ecosystem services. Global scale,” said Dr. Lopez-Bousels.

The study authors suggest that mainstream media can solve this problem by providing balanced and comprehensive coverage of bats. Additionally, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the media should make a concerted effort to tell positive stories about bats, the ecosystem services they provide, and how beneficial they are to humans. In short, it is necessary to redefine mainstream media coverage of bats if we want to ensure their long-term survival.

Adrià López-Baucelles, Natalia Revilla-Martín, María Mas, Pedro Alonso-Alonso, Ivana Budinsky, Sara Fraxedas and Álvaro Fernández-Lamazares (2023). Newspaper coverage and framing of bats, and their effect on reader engagement., ecohealth 20:18-30 doi:10.1007/s10393-023-01634-x

