Study finds Tesla drivers had highest accident rate, BMW drivers had highest DUI rate

Tesla Model Y equipped with FSD system. Three front facing cameras under the windshield near the rear view mirror.

Mark Leong | Washington Post | getty images

Tesla drivers in the US last year were involved in crashes at a higher rate than drivers of any other brand of vehicle, according to a new study of 30 automotive brands by LendingTree.

A spokesperson for LendingTree told CNBC by email on Tuesday that the researchers analyzed quotes from people who insured their own vehicles, and did not include accident or incident data involving drivers of rental cars.

The study said: “It is difficult to ascertain why some brands may have higher accident rates than others. However, there are signs that some types of vehicles attract riskier drivers than others. “

With 24 crashes per 1,000 drivers during the period from mid-November 2022 to mid-November 2023, Tesla drivers saw the worst crash rates in the US, followed by Ram drivers who were involved in about 23 crashes, and Subaru drivers There were approximately 21 accidents per 1,000 drivers during the year.

In contrast, drivers of Pontiac, Mercury and Saturn vehicles were involved in fewer than 10 crashes per 1,000 drivers during the study period.

The researchers found that BMW drivers were the most likely to drive under the influence. They were involved in about three DUIs per 1,000 drivers in a year, which was almost double the rate of DUIs among Ram drivers, who were the second-worst drivers in this regard.

For overall driving incidents, which includes not only crashes but also DUIs, speeding and other citations, Ram drivers had the highest incident rate, while Tesla drivers had the second-highest incident rate in the US.

Accidents, DUIs, speeding and other citations can all lead to higher insurance rates for drivers. LendingTree found that a speeding ticket can increase auto insurance prices by 10% to 20%, increase accident rates by nearly 40%, while a DUI can increase rates by 60% or more. Is.

Lending Tree made the findings about drivers with the highest rates of accidents and incidents by vehicle brand following Tesla’s Autopilot software recall in the US, which affects about 2 million of the company’s electric vehicles.

Tesla EVs come standard with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that is marketed as Autopilot. The company also sells a more comprehensive driver assistance package called Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (or FSD) options in the US. Those who pay for FSD can also test software features that have not yet been fully debugged on public roads.

Tesla’s ADAS technology is meant to help drivers with steering, acceleration and braking. CEO Elon Musk claimed in 2021 A Tesla driver using Autopilot was about 10 times less likely to crash than the driver of an average car. While Tesla publishes its own safety reports, the company has not allowed third-party researchers to evaluate its data to confirm or refute such claims.

Musk has also spoken about Tesla’s systems as if they already are, or will soon be, safe to use hands-free — yet the Autopilot and full self-driving systems still require Tesla drivers to be on the road. You need to be alert and prepared to steer or brake in response. Every moment.

A two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that Tesla’s Autosteer feature, which is part of Autopilot and FSD, had safety flaws that could lead to an “increased risk of collision.” NHTSA said it found that Tesla drivers could easily abuse the cars’ autosteer feature without even realizing it was on or off.

According to filings with the federal vehicle safety regulator, Tesla did not agree with NHTSA’s findings, but agreed to a voluntary software recall, and promised to make safety improvements to Autosteer with “over-the-air” updates. The updated software will force drivers to pay more attention to the road, and will prevent drivers from using Autopilot if Tesla’s systems detect irresponsible use.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment about the Lending Tree study and why accident and incident rates might have been so high among Tesla drivers in the U.S. last year.

Read the full LendingTree study of the best and worst drivers in America by auto brand here.

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com