Study finds spinal cord aging linked to enzyme

This article is part of a broader series on recent advances in the science and medicine of longevity and aging. The series covers a wide range of topics including musculoskeletal health. Expect more articles on bone and muscle regeneration to come.

Our spinal cord is a highway of information; This is what allows signals to be sent from the brain to the rest of the body, and vice versa. These signals allow us to move and feel, and even the slightest damage can have serious consequences. Like any other road, “potholes” develop in the spine over time. Signals become less strong and, in some areas, nerves die out completely. Result? Impaired movement and loss of sensation. New research led by the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, suggests that spinal degeneration with age may be caused by a protein called CHIT1. Conclusion, published in NatureUncover a promising new target for future drug development.

motor neurons and spinal cord

The spinal cord is composed of two main parts: peripheral white matter and central gray matter. The peripheral white matter surrounds the central gray matter, which is located in the very middle of the spinal cord. The main function of white matter is to send nerve impulses between different areas of the body, facilitating the transfer of sensory information. Gray matter, on the other hand, is in charge of interpreting sensory information and enabling us to act on it – this is vital for normal functions of daily life.

Motor neurons are a special type of cell that connect the nervous system to muscles, making movement possible. Although they make up only 0.4% of the total spinal cord cells in mammals, they are the main nerve type involved in muscle activation and contraction. Without motor neurons, we would not be able to move. Nor will we be able to speak, swallow or breathe. Anything that requires the use of muscles depends on motor neurons. Unfortunately, the number and function of motor neurons decline with age. This can impair mobility and cause muscle weakness in older adults, ultimately leading to reduced physical activity and, often, a decreased quality of life.

Although it is known that motor neurons decline with age, the underlying mechanisms of the decline remain unknown. Researchers have set out to investigate this.

Microglia: Highway Patrol of the Central Nervous System

If our spinal cord is a highway, microglial cells are the highway patrol officers. They are the primary immune cells of our central nervous system and are there to make sure things stay organized and safe – if they see an antigen or potential threat, they spring into action. Microglial cells also act as highway maintenance workers, removing old or dead neurons and synapses to prevent the buildup of clutter.

But as we age, microglial function begins to decline. They still detect and dispose of threats, damaged cells, and dead cells, but there are more such issues to be addressed than before. The number of potholes gradually increases year after year. Unfortunately, our microglial cells are not renewed to keep pace. In fact, they are long-lived cells that are largely formed during the early stages of development, while we are still a yolk sac in the womb. Once formed, they have only limited repopulating capacity.

Considering the importance of microglial cells to the health of the central nervous system, it is no surprise that their degeneration accompanies many neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The researchers suspected that microglial activity and age-related degeneration of the spinal cord were somehow related to each other. But how exactly?

Ready for retirement? Characterization of aged microglial cells

To gain a better understanding of what the aged spinal cord “looks like,” researchers turned to single-cell tag reverse transcription sequencing. It is a laboratory technique that enables researchers to study the gene expression patterns of individual cells. By comparing the same cell type at different points in time – for example, during young age versus old age – this type of sequencing can help paint a picture of the changes that occur in a cell during its lifetime. It also helps scientists understand what the optimal “aged” version of a cell looks like; Along with genes, proteins, etc. associated with aging.

Through the use of single-cell sequencing, the group of researchers observed that, in spinal cord biopsies from non-human primates and humans, aged microglial cells associated with spinal cord degeneration display elevated expression of CHIT1 , a gene that encodes a chitinase enzyme. Chitinase enzymes are a type of protein that degrade chitin, a substance found in many fungi and insects. Thus, they are regulators of our immune response. Like other immune modulators, they walk a thin line: too little activation and the pathogen can escape the immune response, but too much activation and they can begin to damage the host’s body. Indeed, overexpression of chitinase-like proteins has been linked to cystic fibrosis and other inflammatory diseases.

Microglia high in CHIT1 were found crowded around motor neurons. This crowding out by CHIT1-positive microglial cells causes motor neurons to enter a state called “senescence”. In short, it occurs when cells become old and can no longer self-replicate, compromising their ability to function normally. Despite defects in replication, aged cells are still metabolically active. This means that they secrete a bunch of inflammatory molecules that damage nearby cells and tissues. If care is not taken, such swelling can cause many problems. Cell senescence is closely related to aging, to the extent that such inflammation is referred to as “inflammation”.

In a series of follow-up experiments, the researchers confirmed the role of CHIT1-positive microglia in motor-neuron degeneration. Degenerative effects were observed in both the spinal cord of non-human primates and in sophisticated human motor-neuron cell culture models.

Importantly, treatment with ascorbic acid – commonly known as vitamin C – helped to counteract the harmful effects of CHIT1-positive microglial cells on motor neurons; Cell senescence was inhibited and neurodegeneration was attenuated.

takeaway

This new research helps to uncover the cellular state of microglia associated with aging and, by extension, motor neuron damage. The results are based on non-human primate models as well as tissue samples from humans, which provide a more accurate description relative to mouse models or simple cell cultures. The findings provide a strong foundation for future research and open the door to the development of new drugs to help slow and possibly reverse the spinal degeneration seen in older adults.