Study finds 'savvy traders' may have benefited from stock market activity ahead of October 7 massacre - Algemeiner.com

Stock traders profited massively from the Hamas terrorist group’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel by using advance knowledge of the attack to short sell Israeli companies in the days before the surprise invasion, according to a new study by US researchers. Must have earned.

The study – titled “Terrorism on Business?” -Robert J. of New York University School of Law Jackson, Jr. and Joshua Mitts of Columbia Law School was published in the SSRN Journal. The researchers concluded that traders who apparently had advance knowledge of the October 7 terrorist attacks made billions of dollars.

“Savvy traders are increasingly hiding trades in economically linked securities such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Linking that work to the long-standing literature on financial markets’ reactions to military conflict, we find a significant increase in short selling in major Israeli-company ETFs in the days before the October 7 Hamas attack, the study said. Let’s document. “Our findings show that traders informed about upcoming attacks profited from these tragic events, and consistent with prior literature we show that such trading occurs intermittently in the US and that there is a legal crackdown on informed trading. takes place in the international enforcement of sanctions.”

The researchers noted that short selling on October 7 “far exceeded” short selling during other recent times of crisis, such as the 2007–2009 Great Recession, the 2014 Gaza War, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The study said there was no major increase in short selling before the Israeli government passed a controversial judicial reform law in July, after which stock prices fell.

However, “We identify an increase in short selling before [Oct. 7] “An attack on dozens of Israeli companies doing business in Tel Aviv,” the newspaper said. “For one Israeli company alone, the short sale of 4.43 million new shares in the period September 14 to October 5 resulted in a profit (or loss avoided) of 3.2 billion NIS on that additional short sale.

Short selling is when a trader borrows shares and sells them, hoping that the price will drop so that they can buy them back cheaply.

The study states, “Although we do not see any overall increase in shorting Israeli companies on U.S. exchanges, we do see an increase in trading in risky short-dated options on these companies expiring right after the attacks, just before the attacks.” identify rapid and abnormal growth.” found. “We identified similar patterns in Israeli ETFs several times after it was reported that Hamas was planning to carry out a similar attack in October.”

One of the biggest days of short selling occurred on October 2. Noting how “unusual” their findings were, the researchers wrote that it was “extremely unlikely that the amount of short selling on October 2 occurred by random chance.”

On October 7, Palestinian militants led by Hamas attacked southern Israel from neighboring Gaza and killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the deadliest one-day violence against Jews since the Holocaust. The militants kidnapped more than 240 people as hostages in their brutal attack, sparking the current Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

This massacre was a shock to Israel and the entire world, raising questions as to who had prior knowledge of it. Hamas’s top leaders are reportedly billionaires with vast financial assets, although the study did not suggest whether they or anyone else in particular might have been trying to profit from the brutal attack on the stock market.

Nonetheless, the researchers concluded that the stock market activity leading up to October 7 was probably not a coincidence.

“Overall, this evidence indicates that the volume of short selling observed in the days immediately preceding the Hamas attack was exceptionally high and unlikely to be explained by authentic Market formation, as that short selling should have been accompanied by higher volumes of buying to compensate – if not on the same day, then certainly very quickly,” the study found. “Otherwise, market makers will face directional fluctuations in the stock price.”

According to one of the study’s authors, lawmakers should learn from this experience to prevent some businessmen from profiting from terrorism and other atrocities.

Jackson explained, “I hope these findings will inspire lawmakers to think more seriously about the risks of trade informing armed conflict – not just in Israel, but around the world.” Algemeiner, “It is deeply disturbing that, instead of saving victims from terror, some people are profiting from it.”

Source: www.algemeiner.com