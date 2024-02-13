Study finds rural EMS patients face worse health care and more sirens

Top Line

Emergency medical services in rural areas are less likely to relieve pain in trauma patients, provide appropriate care to children having asthma attacks, and reduce unnecessary use of lights and sirens, according to a study published Tuesday. This adds to previous research that has found rural health systems struggle more than urban and suburban areas.

The team of researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai looked at all 911 dispatches in the US in 2019 – including more than 6 million responses from 9,679 EMS agencies – and classified EMS agencies based on some National EMS Quality Alliance . Performance measures, such as the effectiveness of pain management and transportation of trauma patients to trauma centers. More than half of all EMS agencies failed to meet multiple performance measures, and only one in 10 dispatches followed precise safety guidelines, according to the study published Tuesday in Prehospital Emergency Care. EMS agencies responding in mostly rural areas were on average 25% more likely to use lights and sirens unnecessarily when responding to calls, and trauma patients had improved pain and lower blood pressure compared to agencies in suburban and Sugars were 5% less likely to be treated. Urban area. About 40% of children suffering from asthma attacks or breathing problems across all communities did not receive treatment from EMS, but rural areas received it at a lower rate, about 10%, according to Tuesday’s study. Nearly one-third of patients with suspected stroke across all communities did not receive a stroke evaluation, which researchers believe may delay or altogether prevent patients from receiving timely treatment.

According to a 2017 JAMA study, the national average from the time of a 911 call to the scene is seven minutes, but in rural areas that time doubles to 14 minutes, and one in 10 encounters takes 30 minutes.

“While fast response time is necessary for rare, serious events – such as when a patient’s heart stops beating or someone suffocates – most patients receive situation-specific diagnostic information in the early stages of a medical emergency. ​benefit from care,” lead author Michael Redlener, an associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said in a statement.

According to the National Institutes of Health, medical systems are worse or struggle in rural communities because they are often isolated from larger cities, and they lack doctors. EMS agencies in isolated areas respond to more serious, life-threatening calls that require a more timely response than suburban and urban EMS providers, primarily because rural areas are poorer, older, and sicker. The federally funded Rural Health Information Hub says large geographic areas with dispersed populations, long travel distances, and challenging weather conditions and terrain are all factors in longer dispatch times in rural communities. Another factor is the closure of hospitals in rural areas. According to a 2022 report from the American Hospital Association, 136 rural hospitals closed between 2010 and 2021, including a historic 19 closures in 2020 alone — more than any year in the past decade. Hospital closures mean that the coverage area of ​​hospitals still standing has increased: a 2019 study from the University of Kentucky found that rural ambulance visit times increase by 76% in the year directly following a closure.

The use of sirens and flashing lights by ambulance vehicles has been a long-standing topic of debate within the medical community. Lights and sirens are meant to reduce response and transport times, and research shows that they lead to a “slight” reduction in EMS response time by between 1.7 to 3.6 minutes, and transport time by between 0.7 to 3.8 minutes. We do. However, some people argue that they do more harm than good. According to the National Safety Council, when emergency vehicles use lights and sirens while transporting a patient, the risk of a crash more than doubles. When ambulances use lights and sirens, the rate of injury to EMS personnel is approximately 15 times higher than when they do not. Researchers looked at how many patients who were transported using lights and sirens received intervention in the hospital, and only 4.5% of patients received this type of intervention. The rest received intervention from EMS workers before reaching the hospital, so the researchers recommended that more research is needed to justify the use of lights and sirens in patients who require hospital intervention.