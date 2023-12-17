[Dec. 17, 2023: JJ Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

Dual action cell therapy is engineered to eliminate established tumors and train the immune system to eliminate the primary tumor and prevent cancer recurrence. (Credit: Creative Commons)

In a bold effort to rewrite the story of cancer treatment, scientists are settling on a simple approach: turning cancer cells into powerful anti-cancer soldiers. This revolutionary effort is being led by Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, and his outstanding team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital under the auspices of Mass General Brigham Healthcare System.

According to their research published in the prestigious journal, Science Translational Medicine, this cell therapy not only eliminates established tumors but also kickstarts long-term immunity, effectively reprogramming the immune system to thwart any possible resurgence of the disease. Educates from.

Dr. Khalid Shah, who heads the Center for Stem Cells and Translational Immunotherapy (CSTI) and is also vice chair of research in the Department of Neurosurgery at the Brigham, explains, “Our team adopted a simple idea: taking cancer cells and Will turn it into cancer killers and vaccines.”

As a faculty member at both Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), Shah’s pioneering stance is supported by a deep academic legacy.

Using the ever-evolving domain of gene engineering, Shah’s team is not satisfied with simply destroying cancer. Their goal is to “repurpose cancer cells to develop a therapeutic that kills tumor cells and stimulates the immune system to destroy the primary tumor and prevent cancer.”

The search for cancer vaccines has created a stir in many laboratories. However, what sets Shah and his team apart is their unique methodology. While traditional research focuses on dormant tumor cells, Shah’s methodology focuses on living tumor cells, which, in an almost poetic allusion to homing pigeons, travel across the vast expanses of the brain to reunite with their relatives.

Taking advantage of this innate feature, the team efficiently modified these surviving tumor cells. Using an advanced gene editing tool, CRISPR-Cas9, they have given these cells the ability to release a powerful tumor cell-killing agent. Additionally, these transformed cells were engineered to display markers that would allow them to be easily recognized by the immune system. This not only facilitates an immediate defensive response but also primes the immune system for sustained anti-tumor actions.

Scientists have developed a bifunctional therapeutic strategy by converting living tumor cells into therapeutic cells. (Credit: Kok Seong Chen and Khalid Shah)

In upcoming experiments, the team tested these repurposed, CRISPR-enhanced, and carefully reverse-engineered therapeutic tumor cells (thTCs). Subject? A variety of mouse strains, some also containing bone marrow, liver and thymus cells derived from humans – are an attempt to mirror the human immune microenvironment.

Dr. Shah and his team did not stop here. Incorporating a commendable foresight, he integrated a two-stage safety switch within the cancer cell. This switch can destroy ThTCs if activated if deemed necessary. preliminary results? This dual-action cell therapy has emerged as safe, adaptable, and effective, paving the way toward potential therapeutic applications.

ThTC promotes apoptosis in the resection cavity of immunodeficient mice. Representative immunofluorescence staining images show c-caspase 3+ cells in the resection cavity of NOD SCID mice. (Credit: Science Translational Medicine)

Importantly, the choice to use human cells in their mouse model was strategic. As Shah explains, “Even if it is highly technical, we never lose sight of the patient. Our goal is to take an innovative yet translatable approach so that we can develop a therapeutic, cancer-killing vaccine that will ultimately have a lasting impact in medicine.

Shah and his team advocate the applicability of this therapeutic model beyond glioblastoma, suggesting its relevance to a broad spectrum of solid tumors. His clarion call? Further exploration in this promising area.

Researchers have engineered living tumor cells to secrete interferon beta (IFNb) and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to target tumors and alter the tumor microenvironment. (Credit: Science Translational Medicine)

In an age where the mere mention of cancer causes shivers, this new approach, with a dual attack on cancer cells, offers a ray of hope. The path may be winding, but led by tireless researchers like Dr. Khalid Shah, the journey looks promising.

How common are brain tumors and are they dangerous?

In the United States, tumors of the brain and nervous system affect about 30 out of 100,000 adults. Brain tumors are dangerous because they can put pressure on healthy parts of the brain or spread to other areas. Some brain tumors may also be cancerous or become cancerous. They can cause problems if they block the flow of fluid around the brain, causing increased pressure inside the skull. Some types of tumors can spread through the spinal fluid to distant areas of the brain or spine.

symptoms of brain tumor

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, different parts of the brain control different functions, so brain tumor symptoms will vary depending on the location of the tumor. For example, a brain tumor located in the cerebellum at the back of the head can cause trouble with walking, running, balance, and coordination. If the tumor affects the optic pathway, which is responsible for vision, changes in vision may occur.

The size of the tumor and how fast it is growing also affect what symptoms a person will experience.

In general, the most common symptoms of a brain tumor may include:

Headache

seizures or convulsions

difficulty thinking, speaking, or finding words

personality or behavior changes

Weakness, numbness, or paralysis on one side or part of the body

loss of balance, dizziness, or unsteadiness

hearing loss

vision changes

confusion and disorientation

memory loss

Brain Tumor Causes and Risk Factors

Doctors don’t know why some cells start becoming tumor cells. It may have something to do with a person’s genes or his or her environment, or both. Some possible brain tumor causes and risk factors may include:

Cancer that spreads from other parts of the body

certain genetic conditions that predispose a person to overproduction of certain cells

exposure to certain forms of radiation

Are brain tumors hereditary?

Genetics are responsible for a small number of brain tumors (less than 5%). Certain hereditary conditions put individuals at greater risk of developing tumors, including:

Neurofibromatosis

Von Hippel-Lindau disease

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome

familial adenomatous polyposis

lynch syndrome

Basal cell nevus syndrome (Gorlin syndrome)

tuberous sclerosis

cowden syndrome

