Study finds overturning Roe vs. Wade could lead to 32,000 extra births

At least 30,000 babies who otherwise would have been aborted have been born since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, according to a new study published this month.

According to a study conducted by the Institute of Labor Economics, 32,000 babies were born in states that banned some form of abortion, which looked at the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , which reverted the issue. Abortion to the states.

“Our preliminary analysis indicates that in the first six months to 2023, births increased by an average of 2.3 percent in states that enacted total abortion restrictions compared to a control group of states that preserved abortion rights, resulting in approximately “32,000 additional annual births would occur if abortion were banned,” according to the study.

A child in the hospital. (Getty Images)

The trio of researchers who conducted the study, based on preliminary birth data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the shift represents “the most profound change in the landscape of US abortion access in 50 years.”

“By November 1, 2023, 14 states are enacting bans on abortion in almost all circumstances, and 23 percent of American women of reproductive age have experienced an average increase of 43 miles per hour in driving distance to the nearest abortion facility. Dobbs from long ago to the present by 330 miles,” the study found.

But, Kristen Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, told the New York Times that the research “signals a triumph that lives are saved as a result of pro-life policies.”

He said, “A lot of the coverage of these data points indicates that more babies being welcomed in states with better laws than in states with increasingly more abortion is a bad thing.”

In contrast, Alison Gemmill, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNN that the new numbers indicate an “assault on reproductive autonomy.”

“We don’t always detect signals in these population aggregates because there is so much variation when you group everyone together,” he said. “The fact that there’s a signal at the population level means that something is actually happening. That’s pretty strong evidence,” because the fertility rate, or the number of births per woman of reproductive age, typically increases dramatically. Does not change.

The study’s authors argued that the evidence shows that “decreased access to abortion poses a threat to the health and financial stability of this vulnerable population.”

A newborn baby yawns while sitting with his mother at Emerson Hospital. ((Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images))

“In 2020, nearly 1 in 5 pregnancies ended in miscarriage,” the study said. “At the time they seek an abortion, 75 percent of patients are low-income, 59 percent have given birth to a child before, and 55 percent report a recent disruptive life event such as falling behind on rent. Or losing your job.”

The findings take a detailed look at the implications of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision last year.

The impact on abortion was “particularly large” for Hispanic women and women ages 20 to 24, with results showing average increases in birth rates of 4.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Additionally, depending on the geography of abortion restrictions, which made interstate travel more expensive, the percentage increased by 4.4% in Mississippi and 5.1% in Texas.

