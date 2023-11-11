Study finds obesity drug Vegovi reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20%

Popular weight loss drug Vegovi has reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20% in a large, international study that could change the way doctors treat some heart patients, experts say.

This research is the first to document that an obesity drug can not only reduce weight, but also safely prevent heart attack, stroke or heart-related death in people who already have it. Have heart disease – but not diabetes.

The findings may change the perception that the new class of obesity drugs are cosmetic treatments and may pressure health insurers to cover them.

“This leads from a type of therapy that reduces body weight to reducing cardiovascular events,” said Dr. Michael Lincoff, lead author of the study and a heart specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Wegovi is a higher-dose version of the diabetes treatment Ozempic, which has already been shown to reduce the risk of serious heart problems in people with diabetes. The new study tried to see whether the same is true in people who do not have the disease.

Experts have known for years that losing weight can improve heart health, but there is no safe and effective obesity drug to reduce specific risks, said Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, a heart specialist at the Mayo Clinic. He expects the new findings will change treatment guidelines and “dominate the conversation” for years to come.

“This is the population that needs the drug the most,” said Lopez-Jimenez, who had no role in the study.

In the US, there are about 6.6 million people like those tested in the study, experts said.

The results were published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a medical conference in Philadelphia. Novo Nordisk, the maker of Vegovi and Ozempic, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include cardiovascular benefits on the label of Vegovi, like Ozempic.

The new study, paid for by the company, included more than 17,500 people from 41 countries. Participants were age 45 and older, had a body mass index of 27 or higher and were tracked for an average of more than three years. They took specific medications for their heart condition, but they were also randomly assigned to receive weekly injections of Vegovy or a dummy shot.

The study found that 569 of those who got the drug, or 6.5%, while 701 of those who received the dummy shot, or 8%, had a heart attack or stroke or died from a heart-related cause. . The researchers reported an overall 20% reduction in the risk of those outcomes.

The decline appeared to be primarily due to differences in heart attacks, but the number of serious health complications reported was too small to tell whether individual outcomes were caused by the drug or coincidental.

Study volunteers who took Vegovy lost about 9% of their weight, while the placebo group lost less than 1%.

Dr. Martha Gulati, a heart specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said the Wegovi group also saw declines in key markers of heart disease, including inflammation, cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and waist circumference. Changes in those markers started early in the study, before participants lost much weight.

“What this means to me is that it’s more than just weight loss that’s how this drug works,” Gulati said. He had no role in what Gulati called a historical study.

Still, “it is unclear” how much of the results were due to weight loss or benefit from the drug, an editorial accompanying the study said.

About one-third of all study volunteers reported serious side effects. About 17% in the Wegovi group and about 8% in the comparison group left the study, mainly because of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and other stomach-related problems.

About three-quarters of the participants were male and about 84% were white. Gulati and others said future research needs to include more women and racial and ethnic minorities.

Wegovi is part of a new class of injectable drugs for obesity. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a version of the diabetes drug Monjaro, for weight control.

Both have high prices – the monthly cost is around $1,300 for Wegovi and around $1,000 for Zepbound. And both have been in shortage for several months, with manufacturers promising to increase supplies.

Medications are often not covered by private health insurance or subject to strict pre-authorization requirements. Medicare, the government health plan for older Americans, is prohibited from covering medications for weight loss alone. But drugmakers and obesity treatment advocates are pushing for broader coverage, asking Congress to pass legislation mandating that Medicare pay for the drugs.

The latest study and the results of other studies that show obesity drugs have a direct impact on costly health problems are a factor in the change in coverage calculations, said Dr. Mark McClellan, former head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the FDA. It is possible , He noted that in 2006, Medicare was allowed to cover weight loss surgery to treat complications of severe obesity, if not the obesity itself.

“That approach may ultimately be relevant here,” he said.

,

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jonelle Alesia, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com