Study finds huge increase in scooter-related injuries and surgeries over last 4 years

A new study found that the number of scooter-related hospitalizations in 2020 exceeded bike-related hospitalizations, and more than 50% resulted in surgery, as several U.S. cities tested their e-bikes through testing programs. -Scooters explore regulations that limit the use of the machines.

The number of hospitalizations for scooter-related injuries increased nearly threefold between 2016 and 2020, and more than half of patients hospitalized for any type of injury, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. Neither had to undergo any kind of surgery. Patients hospitalized due to scooter-related injuries were more likely to be under the age of 18 than those with bicycle injuries (26.7% compared to 16.4%), and were more likely to undergo surgery (55.8 % vs. 48.1%) – The study grouped electric scooter (or e-scooter) and regular scooter injuries together. Age requirements for e-scooters vary by state: some states like Texas, California, and Georgia require riders to be at least 16 years old, while other states like Washington, Colorado, and Kentucky have no age restrictions. Is. Although people who suffered scooter injuries were more likely to suffer paralysis or long bone fractures, the trends for traumatic brain injuries were similar in both groups. The study found that the total annual cost of bicycle and scooter-related hospitalizations increased nearly fivefold during the study period, from $6.6 million in 2016 to $35.5 million in 2020. However, proper safety precautions can help reduce injuries: A 2022 study found that 87% of children who experienced skull fractures while riding an e-scooter were not wearing a helmet, and the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission E-scooter riders are advised to always wear a helmet.

“Things like enforced speed limits and dedicated lanes for scooters are important for reducing the risk of injuries to vehicles, scooter riders and pedestrians,” said Nam Yong Cho, lead author and research associate at the UCLA Cardiovascular Outcomes Research Laboratories. ” statement.

According to Apollo Scooters, e-scooters differ from regular kick scooters because they are motorized and have their own braking system, making them more ideal for fast and long rides. Lime and Bird—popular e-scooter rental companies—provide speeds of up to 15 and 16 mph, respectively. As Wired reports, they first gained popularity in 2018 when rental companies began releasing them in cities across the country. Since then, the market has grown to about $33.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow about 10% annually between 2023 and 2030, according to data from market research firm Grand View Research. Since their arrival, many cities across the country have implemented regulations on e-scooters due to safety issues and pedestrian complaints. New York City lifted its ban on e-scooters in June 2023 for a one-year pilot program, allowing their use in parks and paths along the Hudson River, East River, Harlem River and Jamaica Bay. West Hollywood, California banned e-scooters in 2018, though in 2021 it allowed two scooter companies to deploy a set amount of scooters a day as part of a two-year pilot program, and the city council made the program permanent in October 2023. Beverly Hills, California has also implemented a ban on e-scooters due to the influx of vehicles from popular rental companies like Lime and Bird, though the city is working on a pilot program to reintroduce them. After banning motorized scooters on public streets in Honolulu in 2003, the city reversed this decision in 2022 to provide alternative transportation options. Rules governing where e-scooters can be driven vary by city. Dallas prohibits e-scooters from being operated on sidewalks, trails, plazas or streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or more. E-scooters are limited in Chicago on parks, sidewalks, beaches and some trails.

The JAMA Network Open study found that as e-scooters have increased on college campuses, e-scooter-related injuries have also increased. Most scooter riders are young men: according to data from the National Association of City Transportation Officials, 66% to 81% of participants identified as male, while between 50% and 73% were under 40.

E-scooter injuries can sometimes be fatal. According to the New York Post, a New York father died on December 30, 2023, 11 days after crashing his e-scooter. Derrick Cristobal was on his way to pick up his two-year-old daughter when he lost control of the scooter and fell onto the sidewalk, injuring his head. Although he was conscious and awake after the accident, he gradually became unconscious in the hospital and eventually died from brain injuries.

