Study finds game-changing gene could significantly extend human lifespan

This research has broad implications for aging research and opens a new frontier in the pursuit of medical science to extend human lifespan. (Credit: Creative Commons)

In an unprecedented experiment that could forever change our understanding of aging and longevity, a team of scientists at the University of Rochester has made a huge leap forward.

By transferring a gene from the naked mole rat, one of nature’s longest-lived rodents, into mice, they have managed to extend the mice’s lifespan. This research not only has broad implications for aging research, but also opens a new frontier in the exploration of medical science to extend human lifespan.

The protagonist of this story is a gene called hyaluronan synthase 2 (HAS2), which is responsible for the production of hyaluronic acid. This seemingly simple molecule, found in the sticky, jelly-like substance that surrounds our cells, plays an extraordinary role. It is a protector of cells, protecting them from damage, lubricates our joints, speeds up wound healing and even strengthens our immune system.

For the naked mole rat, which produces hyaluronic acid in far greater quantities than any other rodent, this is the key to a remarkably long and cancer-resistant life.

“We are on the verge of understanding the hidden mechanisms of longevity,” said Dr. Vera Gorbunova, one of the study’s lead authors. “Our study provides proof of principle that unique longevity mechanisms evolved in long-lived mammalian species can be exported to improve the life span of other mammals.”

For those unaware, naked mole rats are not your average garden rodent. These charming, though hairless, creatures have a shorter lifespan than their rodent counterparts. Living up to 30 years in the wild, they live ten times longer than other rodents their size. Under human care, they have been seen to live even longer, in some cases celebrating their 35th birthday.

What is the secret behind such extraordinary longevity? Part of the answer is the molecule HMW-HA (high molecular weight hyaluronic acid). Researchers made an important discovery in the past, highlighting this molecule as one of the keys to the naked mole rats’ tenacious resistance to cancer. Interestingly, compared to rats and even us humans, concentrations of HMW-HA are ten times more abundant in naked mole rats.

“It took us 10 years from the discovery of HMW-HA in the naked mole rat to showing that HMW-HA improves health in rats,” says Rochester biologist Vera Gorbunova. “Our next goal is to extend this benefit to humans.” (Credit: University of Rochester Photo/J. Adam Fenster)

“It took a full decade to unravel the HMW-HA mystery,” comments Dr. Gorbunova, reflecting on her journey from the discovery of this molecule in the naked mole rat to its successful implementation in mice, leading to improved health , Increased immunity against cancer. , and the average lifespan increased by a significant 4.4%. “Our next milestone is to extend these amazing benefits to humans.”

But how can this knowledge be translated to benefit human longevity and health?

Dr. Andrei Seluanov, another distinguished author of the study, provides an insight, “Our laboratories are enthusiastically identifying molecules that prevent the breakdown of hyaluronic acid. We are currently putting them through rigorous pre-clinical trials. Our ambition, our hope, is that this success serves as the leading example – albeit not the last – of how we can harness longevity adaptations from nature’s long-lived species for human benefit.

HMM-HA improves the maintenance of ISCs during aging. (Credit: Nature)

They believe they can accomplish this through two routes: either by slowing the degradation of HMW-HA or by increasing HMW-HA synthesis.

The transcriptome of nmrHas2 mice undergoes fewer changes during aging than the transcriptome of creER controls. (Credit: Nature)

In a world where medical science constantly pushes the boundaries of what was once thought impossible, this discovery paves the way for a future where increasing life span and reducing inflammatory diseases may be within our reach. As the paradigm of aging research changes, the implications of this study could be broad, touching everything from health care practices to social structures and individual lifestyles.

In short, by peering into the life of a tiny, hairless rodent, scientists may have unlocked one of humanity’s most elusive secrets to a long, healthy life. Only time and extensive research will reveal the full potential of these preliminary findings. But for now, the world is watching with bated breath, teetering on the edge of anticipation of what could be the next significant leap in our understanding of longevity.

