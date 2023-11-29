Study finds enzyme linked to muscle loss in older adults

Senior man in sports and senior woman exercising at home. getty

This article is part of a broader series on recent advances in the science and medicine of longevity and aging. The series covers a wide range of topics including musculoskeletal health. Expect more articles on bone and muscle regeneration to come.

Muscles keep us moving. It is integral not only to athletic performance, but also to everyday activities. This becomes even more relevant as we age: after age 30, we start losing 3% to 5% of our muscle mass per decade. Such age-related muscle loss, technically known as “sarcopenia,” can further lead to weakness and immobility, impairing quality of life. Researchers in the Blau Lab at Stanford University are taking things into their own hands by piecing together the various causes of muscle decline with age. Their latest findings, published in ScienceSuggest that nerve-muscle connections may be an important part of the equation, and re-establishing these connections helps regain and maintain muscle mass and strength.

Muscle Maintenance: Stem Cells and “Xerozymes”

Whether intentionally, as in the case of exercise, or accidentally, as in the case of injury, our muscles inevitably suffer damage throughout our lives. Small amounts of damage are healthy and help muscles grow. Too much damage, and the muscles become strained, requiring long periods of rest and recovery.

In either scenario, muscle stem cells play a central role in repairing damaged tissue and forming new fibers. Stem cells are located in our muscle tissue, where they wait to become active. When muscles get damaged, it sends an alarm signal by releasing various proteins and hormones. As soon as the signals reach the muscle stem cells, they become activated and travel to the site of injury. Once there, they develop into muscle cells and divide rapidly to replace damaged cells or stitch damaged tissues back together.

Previous research from the Blau lab highlighted the critical role of a molecule called prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) in this chain of events. It is one of the chemical messengers synthesized and released by stressed muscle tissue in response to injury and is particularly closely involved in the recruitment of stem cells. Mice lacking the receptor that allows prostaglandin E2 signaling displayed significantly slower muscle regeneration. And injured muscles treated with a single dose of prostaglandin E2 led to accelerated repair and improved overall strength.

In a follow-up study, the Blau lab found that, as we age, our muscles begin to accumulate an enzyme called 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH). As it turns out, this enzyme degrades prostaglandin E2, which gets in the way of the molecule’s normal muscle-regeneration properties. Indeed, stimulating 15-PGDH in young rats led to a loss of contractility and strength in muscle fibers. The damaged muscles generally resembled those seen in aged mice. In contrast, blocking 15-PGDH in aged mice for one month restored their strength and largely reversed age-related muscle loss; After treatment they became 15-20% stronger and their muscle fibers began to look like those of young rats.

Before his research, 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase had not been implicated in aging. The researchers named the enzyme “gerozyme”, a portmanteau derived from the Greek roots for old, “zero” and “enzyme”.

Restoring nerve-muscle connectivity

Although earlier work by Dr. Helen Blau and colleagues made it clear that 15-PGDH is integral to the degeneration of muscle tissue seen in older adults, the exact mechanisms surrounding this process remain unknown Are. In this latest study, researchers returned to find out.

In addition to elevated levels of 15-PGDH, older muscles also have fewer nerve-muscle connections, known as “neuromuscular junctions.” These junctions help the brain tell our muscles what to do and when to do it. For example, every time you take a step, your brain signals your muscles to contract and relax, allowing you to walk. The same thing happens when you brush your teeth, or drink a glass of water. But as the neuromuscular junctions weaken, our muscles also shrink and the force with which they can contract decreases.

The researchers were curious to see whether this loss of connections between muscles and motor neurons was related to the increase in 15-PGDH. To find out, they caused an injury to the sciatic nerve of rats that reduced the number of neuromuscular junctions. Elevated levels of xerozyme were observed in rats with sciatic damage, compared to other, non-injured rats of the same age. Treating injured rats with a small-molecule drug that inhibits 15-PGDH helped to recover lost motor neurons and, by extension, to re-establish lost neuromuscular junctions. These changes at the muscle level were reflected by accelerated recovery of force.

Importantly, a similar regenerative effect was seen in old mice treated with an inhibitor of 15-PGDH; Areas that had reduced nerve supply as a result of age showed a return of motor neuron activity and a subsequent increase in nerve-muscle connections. Then, the changes were accompanied by a significant increase in muscle power and strength.

In addition to aged or injured muscles, some diseases of the nervous system are also characterized by clusters of 15-PGDH. Reducing gerozyme levels in these diseases can relieve symptoms and trigger regeneration of muscles and neuromuscular junctions.

This study is the first to show that damaged motor neurons can be regenerated through treatment with a drug. Although there have not yet been any human trials of a 15-PGDH inhibitor, Epirium Bio, a company co-founded by Dr. Blau, has acquired a license to a patent that focuses on improving muscle strength through 15-PGDH inhibition. Concentrates. There is sure to be more research going forward.

takeaway

Loss of muscle mass and strength is a serious concern for aging adults. Decreased muscle mass not only has the potential to reduce quality of life, but it also increases the risk of injury. The latest work from researchers in the Blau lab adds to their prior findings on the mechanisms underlying age-related muscle decline. Gerozyme 15-PGHD increases in muscle tissue with age and with nerve injuries. In both cases, it hinders recovery and weakens muscle function. Blocking the enzyme speeds recovery and even regenerates lost nerve-muscle connections, resulting in healthy muscle fibers and new strength.