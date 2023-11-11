Study finds BMW, Subaru and Porsche drivers ‘more likely to cause a crash’

Photograph: Advertising Standards Authority/PA

What came first, the boy racer or the sports car? Academics have called for more research into the marketing of cars after analysis of UK accident statistics showed that drivers of some brands are more likely to cause a crash than others.

A study of over 400,000 UK road accidents found that when “risky or aggressive manoeuvres” played a role in a collision, there was a significant statistical difference in driver culpability across different brands.

Questionable driving – covering up reported violations such as speeding, jumping red lights, overtaking on double white lines or ignoring simple pedestrian crossings – was more likely to be a factor when compared to a Skoda or Hyundai. Subaru, Porsche and BMW were included.

In a paper published in the Journal of Social Marketing, taking into account factors such as drivers’ age and road type, researchers speculated that branding may be to blame.

Lead author Alan Tapp, professor of social marketing at the University of the West of England, said: “All things being equal, you would expect equal proportions of all types of aggressive maneuvers.”

However, there was a high prevalence among those in the Department for Transport collision statistics, which he attributed largely to “advertising and marketing that seems to celebrate performance driving, look at me, king of the road stuff”. Described as.

Drivers of Subaru cars – Jeremy Clarkson once enthusiastically described it in his Top Gear days as “a fire-breathing avatar from the pixelated world of the PlayStation”, whose slamming door “sounds exactly like The recent sound of a pheasant hitting the ground” – the paper found that they were proportionally the most likely to engage in “discreet action.”

“It’s chicken and egg – do aggressive drivers choose certain cars, or do brands make things worse?”. Tapp said. “We know that some automakers spend millions of dollars each year promoting their cars around the world with imagery that, in some cases, shows a connection between their car’s construction and high-performance driving. We Also know that the design of some brands appeal to drivers who want to push the limits of performance.

“Of course, these manufacturers follow the laws and regulations that govern them and we are not suggesting otherwise. But now that this data is out, should we be putting pressure on manufacturers and regulators to rethink how modern marketing techniques can have an adverse impact on road safety?

Co-author Dan Campsall, of road safety consultancy Agilisys, said: “While manufacturers are introducing all sorts of innovative technology to improve safety, the operator is still a human being, and we are sending them mixed messages about what to expect. It is expected.” They are driving.”

Mark Borkowski, a branding guru, said carmakers have long been “looking to attract the consumer to buy lifestyle brands… You have the Top Gear or Grand Tour idiom, or movies like Fast and Furious or James Bond”.

“None of those experiences and fantasies feel particularly real, but people – especially guys – step into those cars and think they’ve become those brands, even if you have them over a Swiss mountain pass. Or no LA freeways. And nothing feels more silly than sitting in a super-sleek car driving slowly down the streets of Guildford and Gosport.”

A Porsche spokesman said: “Safety at the wheel is of the utmost importance to us,” adding that each buyer was invited to its dedicated “Porsche Experience Centre” at Silverstone, “to fully understand their car and take a course. “Designed to mimic British B-roads” to hone your driving skills during.

A spokesperson for Subaru UK said the brand had changed its range and focus since the 2011-2015 data examined in the paper, adding: “Our core pillars are safety, capability and reliability. We no longer import our rally days sporty range into the UK. Our SUVs are completely family-centric and we are proud to have a 5-star Euro NCAP rating across the range.”

A BMW spokesperson said: “At BMW, nothing is more important than safety… This is also reflected in the way we market our cars in the UK and we take a lot of time and care to meet the high standards we set. Spend.” Advertising Standards Authority.”

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “Safety is the No. 1 priority for vehicle manufacturers and all their marketing and advertising is governed by strict rules, including the Advertising Code, which includes strict restrictions on depictions.” Speeding and irresponsible driving.

“As the authors themselves say, this study has scientific limitations and given the myriad factors involved in driver behavior and collisions, its findings should be treated with caution. The UK benefits from some of the safest roads in Europe and the automotive industry is committed to further improving this record by investing in technologies that better protect passengers, pedestrians and all other road users.

