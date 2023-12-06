[Dec. 5, 2023: Robin A. Smith, Duke University]

Duke researchers have developed a gel-based cartilage substitute to relieve knee pain that is even stronger and more durable than the real thing. Clinical trials will begin next year. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Researchers at Duke University have created a gel-based alternative to cartilage that far surpasses the strength and durability of its natural counterpart. Nearly one in six adults globally suffers from knee pain caused by the gradual wear and tear of cartilage, called osteoarthritis.

This innovative gel solution offers patients the opportunity to avoid knee replacement surgery, potentially offering a more effective solution for those suffering from knee pain. Currently, Sparta Biomedical is refining and testing the implant on sheep, with human clinical trials planned for 2023.

During experiments, the hydrogel demonstrated 26% greater tensile strength and 66% greater compressive strength than natural cartilage. The team successfully overcame several engineering hurdles in designing the implant, particularly in securing it to the joint – a challenge that had not been understood in previous studies.

To attach the hydrogel, the team used a method of cementing it to a titanium base. This base is then firmly placed into the cavity where the damaged cartilage once resided. Mimicking the smooth, cushioned texture of authentic cartilage, hydrogel offers a more flexible and efficient solution for knee pain sufferers.

Many individuals, especially as they age, experience knee pain. This discomfort can be caused by a variety of causes such as injuries, overuse, or medical conditions such as osteoarthritis. Globally, osteoarthritis affects one in every six adults, i.e. approximately 867 million affected individuals. This degenerative disease destroys the cartilage that provides padding to the ends of the bones, potentially resulting in persistent pain, swelling, and stiffness.

There are a variety of treatments available to reduce knee pain, from over-the-counter medications and physical therapy to steroid injections. Still, for some people, these solutions may not be enough, making knee replacement surgery a necessary consideration.

Knee replacement surgery involves removing the damaged cartilage and replacing it with an artificial joint made of metal or polyethylene. Although this surgery can be successful, it is a major operation that requires months of rehabilitation and can carry risks such as infection and blood clots.

Hydrogel-based implants can replace worn out cartilage and reduce knee pain without replacing the entire joint. (Credit: Benjamin Wiley, Duke University)

A new option may soon be available to people suffering from knee pain that may provide less invasive and more effective treatment. Researchers at Duke University have developed a gel-based cartilage substitute that is stronger and more durable than natural cartilage. The team, led by chemistry professor Benjamin Wiley and mechanical engineering and materials science professor Ken Gall, published their findings in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

Hydrogels are made from thin sheets of cellulose fiber mixed with a polymer called polyvinyl alcohol. The cellulose fibers act like the collagen fibers in natural cartilage, giving the gel strength when stretched, while the polyvinyl alcohol helps it return to its original shape. The resulting material is a jello-like substance that is 60% water but surprisingly strong.

Synthetic hydrogel composite with greater strength and wear resistance than cartilage. (Credit: Advanced Functional Materials)

The researchers found that the hydrogel could be pressed and stretched with greater force than natural cartilage and was three times more resistant to wear and tear. Natural cartilage can withstand up to 8,500 pounds of stretching and crushing per inch before breaking, while the lab-created version can withstand even more. It is 26% stronger than natural cartilage in tension and 66% in compression.

In addition to being strong, the hydrogel mimics the smooth, slippery, cushioned nature of real cartilage, protecting other joint surfaces from abrasion as they slide against the implant. The researchers tested the wear of the implant by moving the artificial cartilage and natural cartilage against each other over time, with pressure similar to that exerted on the knee during walking.

Using a high-resolution X-ray scanning technique called micro-computed tomography, the scientists found that the surface of the transplanted cartilage remained smooth and intact even after millions of rotations, suggesting there was minimal wear and tear.

The researchers were thrilled with the results of their trial, as it showed that the implants could potentially last for many years without needing replacement. However, they knew that further testing would be necessary to confirm their findings and ensure that the transplant was safe and effective for use in humans.

To this end, the team began planning a series of animal studies to evaluate the long-term safety and effectiveness of the transplant. They also began exploring potential partnerships with medical device companies to help bring their technology to market and make it available to patients in need.

As news of the success spread, the research team received numerous accolades and awards for their work. He was even invited to present his findings at international conferences and symposia, where he shared his insights with other researchers and medical professionals.

Despite the recognition they received, the researchers remained focused on their ultimate goal: developing a safe and effective implant that could help improve the lives of people with knee osteoarthritis. And with each new study and experiment, they came one step closer to achieving that goal.

This work was partially supported by Sparta Biomedical and the Shared Materials Instrumentation Facility at Duke University. Willie and Gal are shareholders in Sparta Biomedical.

Note: The above content is provided by Duke University.

