If you’re looking for accurate forecasts on a company’s earnings and future stock prices, you’re better off turning to analysts who have recently revealed a wide range of forecasts for the same company – Not only earnings and price targets, but also cash flow, says Peter Pope of Bocconi’s accounting department and recent Bocconi Ph.D. According to a new paper from , dividends, book value, capex, gross margin, operating income, pre-tax earnings forecast, etc. Graduate Tong Wang is now at Barclays PLC in London.

paper, visible Review of Accounting Studies, specifically belongs to that category of professionals known as “sell-side analysts”; The job of a sell-side analyst is usually to follow a list of companies present in the same industry and prepare regular research reports for clients. As part of that process, the analyst will typically build models to project the firm’s upcoming financial results.

The quality of forecasts issued by financial analysts is a key element in the way capital markets operate and can be important in determining the portfolio performance of institutional investment managers. Pope and Wang investigate whether there are readily available indicators of the quality of an analyst’s research that can help decide whose forecasts to trust.

Sell-side analysts are highly specialized, as they typically focus on very specific sectors or sub-sectors or a limited number of firms that do similar work. This is because, obviously, evaluating market risks and opportunities requires a thorough knowledge of the company’s business strategy and competitive environment.

The past two decades have seen a dramatic increase in the frequency with which sell-side analysts report forecasts of financial statement items other than earnings per share. They now often report forecasts of cash flow, dividends, book value, capital expenditures, gross margin, operating income, pre-tax income and many other financial statement line items.

Pope and Wang study the link between the number of forecast types (NFTs) provided, the accuracy of EPS and price target forecasts, and the profitability of stock recommendations. They argue that more diverse sets of forecasts reflect a deeper understanding of a firm’s conditions and are indicative of higher quality research.

The empirical study was conducted on a comprehensive set of individual analysts’ forecasts for 23 different financial statement line items for the years 2001–2020, meaning several million data points.

The results confirm the predictions – for example, the expected difference in earnings forecast accuracy when comparing the maximum NFT analyst and the minimum NFT analyst within each firm-year is 4.9%, and the expected difference in price target forecast accuracy when comparing the maximum NFT analyst is 4.9%. is the expected difference. And the minimum NFT analyst within each firm-year is 1.9%.

The authors also show that higher NFT is associated with better career prospects for the analysts themselves, as the probability of promotion increases statistically significantly as the range of different forecasts increases.

Peter Pope explains, “We found that analysts who provide more forecast types have more accurate earnings forecasts and price target forecasts, more profitable stock recommendations, more impactful stock recommendation revisions, and better career outcomes.”

“Our results show that earnings forecast revisions and recommendations from analysts who provide a greater number of forecast types are more successful in predicting future stock returns. Therefore, our study not only suggests that analysts who provide a broader set of forecast types are, on average, more competent or more diligent and deliver better research performance. Our out-of-sample results suggest that modeling big data in aggregate form from sell-side analysts can be useful for ‘quants’ (quantitative investors).

