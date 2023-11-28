A major study involving two million people has found no clear evidence that widespread adoption of the Internet has harmed people’s well-being.

Advertisement

There’s a popular belief that the proliferation of Internet and social media use has had a negative impact on our collective mental health – but a major new study has cast doubt on that idea.

The researchers used data on the psychological well-being of two million people in 168 countries from 2005 to 2022 in relation to country-level use of the Internet and mobile broadband.

They found that both negative and positive experiences increased on average, but there was little evidence that mobile Internet use was associated with these changes.

The report’s authors say the people studied, who ranged in age from 15 to 89, had smaller and less consistent associations with negative well-being than might be expected if the Internet was causing widespread psychological harm. .

“We looked very hard for a ‘smoking gun’ linking technology and well-being, and we didn’t find one,” said Andrew Przybylski, a professor of human behavior and technology at the University of Oxford’s Internet Institute (OII), and others. Of the two authors of the report.

published in journal clinical psychological scienceThe study “contains the most comprehensive data to date on well-being and Internet adoption over both time and population demographics,” said other author Matti Vuorre, an assistant professor at Tilburg University and research associate at the Oxford Internet Institute.

They added, “Although we could not address causal effects of Internet use, our descriptive results indicated small and inconsistent relationships.”

They also found no distinct demographic patterns among Internet users, although they noted that for the average country, life satisfaction actually increased more for women over the time period studied.

“We carefully tested whether there was anything specific in terms of age or gender, but there is no evidence to support popular views that certain groups are at greater risk,” Przybylski said.

They also found that increased mobile broadband adoption predicted better life satisfaction, but said the association was “too small to be of practical significance”.

One earlier report A report by the same authors, published by the Royal Society in August, argued that there was no evidence linking Facebook use to negative well-being worldwide.

Using data from nearly one million people in 72 countries from 2008 to 2019, they found “no evidence” that widespread Facebook use was consistently associated with negative effects on well-being.

Following the release of the latest study which claims there is no “smoking gun” to indicate mental health harm from the Internet, they insist that technology companies should investigate the issue further. More data needs to be provided.

“Research on the effects of Internet technologies is stalled because the data that is most urgently needed is collected and kept behind closed doors by technology companies and online platforms,” ​​the study’s authors said.

“It is important to study data from all stakeholders on individual adoption of and engagement with Internet-based technologies in more detail and with greater transparency. These data exist and are constantly analyzed by global technology firms for marketing and product improvement, but unfortunately are not accessible for independent research.

Source