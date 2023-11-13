Study argues publishers should demand billions of dollars from Google

The campaign to force digital platforms to pay news publishers comes after a decade in which publishers chased online advertising revenue generated by traffic from social and search platforms – only to find that the clicks were less than quality journalism. Cannot reduce costs. Governments in which the news industry wields considerable political power – beginning with Rupert Murdoch’s native Australia – began to consider whether they could force platforms to pay publishers.

The new study will be a springboard for regulators putting pressure on Meta and (especially) Google. Anya Shiffrin, a writer, has been a longtime supporter of this effort, and the study reinforces her argument that “funding quality journalism requires a collective effort, and it is vital that Big Tech platforms do their part.” Fulfill it.”

The paper’s main calculations are based on a study of Swiss people, which found that about half of searches were for “information,” not, say, searching for a specific website or buying something. Seventy percent of people in that study, shown two versions of results, preferred “a version of Google with journalistic content” over the version without it. The Columbia paper interprets those findings to mean that 35 percent of all searches are looking for content from news publishers. It argues that since 50% is a typical fee for syndicating content (although snippets shown in search are not full syndication), 17.5% of the revenue associated with Google searches should go to publishers.

The calculation seems to be to maximize the value of publishers’ content for Google — but another author, Haris Mateen of the University of Houston, argued in an interview that the news has minimized the value for the platforms. , similar in price to cable bundles of live sports. This is a very harsh and Swiss estimate, along with being extremely aggressive – but also a transparently presented entry into a high-stakes argument.

Countries from Brazil to the United States are considering similar legislation, and the Columbia paper discusses the proposed US law.

And after agreeing to a negotiated payment in Australia, Google and Meta are now in a bitter standoff in Canada, where Meta has removed links to news sites from Facebook.

But between the two, Google will find it difficult to avoid the politics of news pay. Search clearly depends on information, and while the company is currently threatening to remove news from results in Canada, in the long term Google doesn’t have the meta-like luxury of playing chicken with the news industry. Its value lies not in social connections or user-generated content, but in presenting accurate results to queries, including news. The company is in the early stages of complex negotiations over whether and how to compensate news publishers for AI training data sets — an issue that overlaps with the question of whether they should pay for news in general.

The stakes are high here, because the high margins – and valuations – of major digital platforms depend on their low content costs. The debate on mathematics will continue. However, the ultimate outcome may differ between countries where publishers hold the upper hand politically against foreign tech giants, and the US, where technology remains a centrally powerful domestic political force.

Source: www.semafor.com