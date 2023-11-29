(The Center Square) – A Ballotpedia Analysis Campaign finance and court case results of Washington State Supreme Court candidates between 2013 and 2022 show that progressive candidates and causes dominate in the Evergreen State.

online political encyclopedia Large samples of data were coded – both campaign donors and the parties and amici of the court case – according to progressive versus conservative ideological leanings and 28 different area or policy categories.

“Non-partisan elected offices are always attractive opportunities for us to research,” Josh Altick, research director of Ballotpedia, told The Center Square in an email. “So many voters are accustomed to seeing elections through a party lens that when you remove those party labels from the ballot, there is an unavoidable information gap to fill. This project was quite beneficial because it bridged that gap from both ends. “: The political input of campaign financing and the ultimate consequences of court decisions.”

The study states that it “does not seek to establish any kind of causal relationship between the campaign finance and court decision outcome data sets. Rather, the two data sets were compiled and analyzed in this study because they Both provide the public with relevant information about political input and government influence on Washington State Supreme Court judge selection.”

According to Ballotpedia’s findings, more than 99% of significant contributions to the campaigns of winning state supreme court candidates were from progressive sources. When it came to the other side of the political spectrum the situation was reversed, with a significant 97% of losing state Supreme Court candidates coming from conservative sources.

The Ballotpedia study also found that more than 43% of significant contributions came from legal sector sources, broken down into the subcategories of attorney, criminal justice, criminal defense, personal injury, and trial bar. This category saw winners dominate losers by a margin of 97% to 3%.

A similar situation emerged in terms of court case outcomes, with almost three-quarters – 74% – of all parties to the court case and AMCI classified as progressive, having received favorable judgments. Those court case parties and amici coded as conservative received favorable decisions 14% of the time.

According to Ballotpedia, the top five categories of parties and amici, regardless of ideology, with the lowest rates of favorable decisions were Second Amendment, Abortion, First Amendment/Media, Education, and Business.

Native American tribes, LGBTQ+, law enforcement, trial bar and child welfare interests were the top five categories of parties and amici, regardless of ideology, with the highest rates of favorable decisions.

Not surprisingly, reaction to Ballotpedia’s analysis was along ideological lines.

“The results are not surprising given the lack of statewide representation on the Supreme Court,” said Chris Corey, director of the Center for Government Reform in the Free Market. Washington Policy Center The think tank emailed The Center Square. “The old adage ‘You can see all the votes needed to win Washington state from the top of the Space Needle’ holds true with respect to funding for those elections, as this data shows.”

Corey, a state legislator from Yakima, has said he will take a leave of absence from the WPC when the 60-day legislative session begins on Jan. 8.

Corey added, “The Center for Government Reform has long recommended amending the state constitution to allow district elections for Supreme Court justices.” “This will provide more fair representation in our state Supreme Court. The results of this research show that district elections will bring much-needed representational balance to the court.”

Northwest Progressive Institute Executive director Andrew Villeneuve agreed with Corey, but only to a certain extent.

“Any informed observer of the Washington State Supreme Court will not find Ballotpedia’s data surprising,” he told The Center Square in an email. “Washington has one of the most progressive high courts in the country, reflecting Washington’s strong Democratic leanings, decades of Democratic control over the governor’s mansion, and the local right’s lack of interest in recruiting credible Supreme Court nominees.”

Villeneuve explained why he thinks that’s the case.

“Unlike at the federal level, judges are elected and appointed, not merely appointed,” he said. “The Governor fills vacancies that occur during a term, but those appointees must face the voters to remain on the bench. Membership on the court is thus in the hands of the people. And in recent years, all of the Governor’s The choices have been returned by the voters to the Supreme Court. When the right wing has challenged one of Governor Inslee’s appointees, the challenger has not been successful.”

He pointed to conservative Justice Richard Sanders being voted out in 2010 and replaced by challenger Charlie Wiggins, who has now retired and replaced by Grace Helen Whitener, who was appointed in November. Was re-elected to the High Court in 2022.

Villeneuve concluded, “It’s important to remember that at the federal level, we have a U.S. Supreme Court that is heavily dominated by the right wing and steeped in corruption.” “Having a well-functioning, progressive high court here in Washington state helps make our multilayered legal system more ideologically balanced.”

