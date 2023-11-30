Study: 68% of US micro businesses owned by Black entrepreneurs are Black women

By stacey jackson

Black women are all about their business this year.

Black women entrepreneurs have increased their presence in the micro business sector.

According to an entrepreneur survey by GoDaddy Venture Forward, which documented data from 6,000 small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom, of the 15% of U.S. micro businesses owned by Black entrepreneurs in 2023, 68% will be owned by Black women. Were in.

The results in the UK were similar to the US, with 60% of the 5% black-owned micro-businesses being owned by black women.

Venture Forward, launched in 2018, collected the data as part of its 10th national survey.

“Most of these businesses employ fewer than 10 people, they are classified as micro businesses,” the report said. “Although they may be small, their economic impact is huge, even though they don’t often show up in traditional government statistics.”

According to the research initiative’s survey, marketing and access to capital were among the top challenges respondents faced when starting their businesses. According to Harvard Business Review, Black women entrepreneurs face many challenges in sustaining their businesses. Research in 2021 found that access to capital and key resources critical to entrepreneurship was unequally distributed in the US, “reinforcing the advantages of some groups while hindering the entry and take-up of disadvantaged groups.”

Companies like JPMorgan Chase have committed to providing grants to Black women entrepreneurs to help them grow their businesses and advance in the field of entrepreneurship. Goldman Sachs recently launched its 2023 One Million Black Women Cohort, an initiative that aims to address the gender and racial biases that Black women have faced for years.

Grants designed for Black women-owned businesses are helping to bridge the funding gap and overcome racial biases. However, according to forbes, Black women have also found success in entrepreneurship by acquiring existing businesses. With only 3% of Black women running mature businesses, more have found tremendous success by buying and scaling established companies.

“It is more economical and less risky to buy an existing business, rather than starting a company from scratch,” said James Giacopelli, CEO of Giac Capital. “Financially, you consider only actual profit and loss records rather than rough estimates. You get a clear history of past sales to refer to. Along with the purchased business, you can also acquire valuable copyrights and patents. Ultimately, you can steer a declining business in the right direction with your creative ideas.”

Acquiring an affordable company provides an advantageous option for Black women to begin their careers in entrepreneurship.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com