Studio City Finance Limited announces the results of the initial tender for its 6.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and an increase in the size of its tender offer

studio city

Macau, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Studio City Finance Limited (“Studio City Finance”) today announced the closing of the preliminary tender period and the results of the preliminary tender of its previously announced cash tender offer in aggregate. US$6.000 million principal amount of its outstanding 75% Senior Notes due 2025 (ISIN: US86389QAE26 and USG85381AE48) (the “Notes” and such tender offer, the “Tender Offer”). Studio City Finance has agreed to amend the Tender Offer to increase, together with all other terms and conditions, the aggregate principal amount of Notes subject to the Tender Offer from US$75.0 million to US$100.0 million (as amended, the “Maximum Tender Amount”). Has decided. The Tender Offer remains unchanged and is described in the Offer to Purchase dated November 9, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized words used in this announcement but not defined herein have the same meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Early Tender Period ended at 5:00 pm New York City time on November 22, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”). On the Initial Tender Date, valid tenders were received (and not validly withdrawn) in respect of US$317,461,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

Subject to the general conditions set out in the “Terms of the Offer” in the Offer to Purchase, Studio City Finance expects to accept for purchase those Notes satisfied or otherwise waived by Studio City Finance, as the case may be. Which was validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) for a combined aggregate principal amount equal to the maximum tender amount as per the Tender Offer as of the Initial Tender Date. Settlement of the Notes accepted by Studio City Finance in connection with the Initial Tender Date is expected to occur on November 28, 2023 (the “Early Payment Date”). The quantity of Notes to be purchased on the Initial Payment Date will be determined in accordance with the pro rata procedures described in the Purchase Offer, subject to the Maximum Tender Amount. It is expected that the Notes will be accepted subject to a proration factor of approximately 30.3%.

The withdrawal deadline has passed and has not been extended. The Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer are no longer redeemable unless the Company is required to extend the withdrawal right under applicable law.

The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2023, unless extended or terminated earlier (such time and date, which may be extended, being “Termination”). Time”). However, as Studio City Finance intends, subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, to accept the maximum tender amount on the Initial Payment Date for purchase, further tenders of the Notes prior to the Expiry Time will not be accepted for purchase. Will go.

Studio City Finance has appointed Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch to act as the sole dealer manager for the tender offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the tender offer, please contact Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, One Raffles Quay, #17-00 South Tower, Singapore 048583, attention: Global Risk Syndicate (tel: +65 6423-4229) Do it. A copy of Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB, United Kingdom, Attention: Liability Management Group (tel: +44 207-545-8011) and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, United States, Attention: Liability Management Group (Tel: +1 855-287-1922 / +1 212-250-7527).

Studio City Finance has appointed Kroll Issuer Services Limited to act as the tender and information agent for the tender offer. Questions regarding the procedures for participating in the tender offer or requests for additional copies of the purchase offer should be directed to Kroll Issuer Services Ltd., Attention: Mu-Yen Lo and Kevin Wong (tel: +852 2281-0114, email: studiocity ) @is.kroll.com).

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities mentioned herein. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under any such securities laws. Jurisdiction.

safe harbor statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements regarding Studio City Finance’s plans and expected timing with respect to the tender offer. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding Studio City Finance’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the outbreak of COVID-19, and the impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) related to Macau and its newly adopted gaming legislation; Risks Implementation by the Macau Government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and tourism in Macau, (iv) volatility in the capital and credit markets, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authorizations and other government approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “target”, “estimate”, “intend”, ” “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “likely to occur” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Studio City International Holdings Limited’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Studio City Finance undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For the investment community, please contact:

jenny kim

Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer

Phone: +852 2598 3698

E-mail: J [email protected]

For media inquiries please contact:

chimmy leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Phone: +852 3151 3765

Email: [email protected]

Source: www.bing.com