Studies show that AI is the most promising technology for businesses but skills shortage is hindering it

More than 60 percent of businesses said AI is the most promising technology, followed by cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings a wealth of opportunities for businesses, and it is the technology they are most excited about. But according to two new studies, the digital skills gap may be holding companies back from using it.

More than 95 percent of more than 1,000 companies in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States said the integration of new technologies is important to their competitiveness, according to a study by Paris-based tech and start-up event Viva Technology. . (Vivatec) and consultancy company Wavestone.

More than 60 percent of companies said AI is the most promising technology, followed by cybersecurity and cloud computing.

“It means that today, they understand the stakes and are ready to act,” said François Bitouzet, managing director of Vivatec.

“What slows them down is not financing, but it is a question of talent. They [businesses] Tell us that 45 percent of them are afraid of not having the talent to carry out these digital transformations,” he told Euronews Next.

Another report from Amazon Web Services (AWS) found that AI adoption is projected to add €600 billion to Europe’s economy, but small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) said finding the right talent led to the technology. They had significant barriers to adoption. , regulatory concerns, and costs of implementation.

“Europe stands on the brink of an unprecedented opportunity,” said Tanuja Randri, managing director of AWS Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“Businesses recognize the benefits of AI for their growth and productivity. SMEs contribute more than half of Europe’s GDP, and it is important to address the challenges that are holding back their digital journey.

Ethics and regulation

“To realize the full potential of AI, it is essential that Europe provides digital skills support and regulatory certainty to support the ambitions of businesses of all shapes and sizes”.

The VivaTech study also revealed that the companies concerned are not the only ones implementing AI.

Errors, disinformation and fake news that occur with AI also concern them, with 77 percent of companies saying they must act responsibly when using AI and privacy and ethical issues are also important to them.

“They expect regulation and a regulatory framework and that is very important to them,” Bitouzet said. He further stated that “he believes that governments have a role to play in establishing a level playing field that is level for all”.

As far as technologies that were proving less popular were concerned, blockchain suffered as cybersecurity, AI, and cloud computing became bigger priorities for companies.

But paradoxically, AI could breathe new life into technologies like blockchain.

“One of the themes of generative artificial intelligence is the possibility of creating images and fake news,” Bitouzet said.

“I think artificial intelligence is going to give a new meaning to blockchain, verification and authentication in an industrial way because we will need industrial solutions to know what is true and what is false”.

Source