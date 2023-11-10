Studies show AI is really coming for freelancers' jobs

According to the report, the emergence of generic AI since last November has cast a shadow over the future of high-paying white-collar jobs. The Financial Times Today.

Pointing to August research produced by OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania, makers of the mega-popular ChatGPT app, foot Indicated that higher-wage jobs are more vulnerable to AI disruption.

Additionally, those earning six figures have three times the risk compared to those earning $30,000, the research said.

Another study showed that after the introduction of ChatGPT, freelancers like copywriters and graphic designers on online gig platforms experienced a significant decrease not only in job opportunities but also in earnings. This may indicate that generic AI is not only replacing their jobs, but also reducing the value of the work they still manage to secure.

The study took data from Upwork, focusing on the period January 2022 to April 2023. It employed a difference-in-differences research design to compare changes in employment outcomes between more and less AI-influenced occupations.

Interestingly, the study also found that freelancers who were previously high-income or who had more jobs are just as likely to see their work and income decline — if not more. This suggests that higher skill levels do not necessarily protect against the effects of AI.

AI: Taking over some jobs, inspiring others

This study contrasts with another study from Harvard Business School, which examined the effects of OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4, on employees of the Boston Consulting Group.

People who used GPT-4 saw a significant increase in productivity, completing tasks 25% faster and with 40% higher quality than those without AI assistance. The study said low-skilled workers benefited the most, as generative AI models excel at summarizing and regurgitating public-domain knowledge.

The researchers also identified two groups that were using AI effectively to improve their work. One group, called “cyborgs”, actively integrated and refined AI responses, while the other, called “centaurs”, assigned AI-appropriate tasks and focused on their expertise.

It reads, “Cyborgs integrate AI and human capabilities at a detailed, sub-task level, while centaurs strategically delegate between human and AI sub-tasks.”

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Liam Kelly.

Source: decrypt.co