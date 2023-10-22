Studies have found that 90% of lost hair can regrow with the first treatment

[Oct. 21, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

Hair growth depends on the health of dermal papilla (DP) cells, which control the hair follicle growth cycle. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Researchers at North Carolina State University have identified a microRNA (miRNA) that may promote hair regeneration. This miRNA – miR-218-5p – plays an important role in regulating pathways involved in follicle regeneration, and may be a candidate for future drug development.

Hair loss affects millions of people around the world, and while current treatments for hair loss can be expensive and ineffective, ranging from invasive surgeries to chemical treatments that do not produce the desired results. Recent hair loss research indicates that where baldness occurs, hair follicles do not disappear, they simply shrink. If DP cells can be replenished at those locations, the follicles may heal.

Ke Cheng, Randall B. A research team led by Terry, Jr., distinguished professor of regenerative medicine in NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine and professor in the NC State/UNC joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, cultured DP cells both alone (in 2D) and in vivo. In a 3D spherical environment. The spheroid is a three-dimensional cellular structure that effectively recreates the natural microenvironment of the cell.

In a mouse model of hair regeneration, Cheng looked at how quickly hair grew back on mice treated with 2D cultured DP cells, 3D spheroid-cultured DP cells in a keratin scaffold, and the commercial hair loss treatment minoxidil. In a 20-day trial, mice treated with 3D DP cells regained 90% hair coverage in 15 days.

“The 3D cells in the keratin scaffold performed best, because the sphere mimics the hair microenvironment and the keratin scaffold acts as an anchor to keep them where they are needed,” says Cheng.

The study findings indicate that exosomes derived from 3D spheroid-cultured DP cells contain miR-218-5p, a microRNA that enhances the molecular pathway responsible for promoting hair follicle growth. They found that increasing miR-218-5p promoted the growth of hair follicles, while inhibiting it reduced the functionality of the follicles.

“Cell therapy with 3D cells can be an effective treatment for baldness, but you have to grow, expand, preserve, and inject those cells into the area,” says Cheng. MiRNAs, on the other hand, can be used in small molecule-based drugs. So potentially you could create a cream or lotion that has a similar effect with many fewer problems. Future studies will focus on using only this miRNA to promote hair growth.

Preparation and characterization of 3D DP spheroids. (A) Isolation of mouse dermal papilla (DP) cells from vibrissae. Scale bar, 500 μm. (B) Conventional culture enables the growth of 2D DP cells. Scale bar, 50 μm. (C) Growth of DP spheroids in ultralow cell culture flasks. Scale bar, 100 μm. (D) Double staining of CD133 (green) and β-catenin (red) in spheroids. Scale bar, 100 μm. (E and F) Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) images of keratin (E) and 3D spheroid-loaded keratin. (F) A clear spheroid is highlighted in yellow. Scale bar, 100 μm. (G) Schematic illustration of injection sites on the back of the mouse for cell retention studies. (H) Mice were shaved and injected with different formulations on the dorsal skin as shown in (G). Cells were labeled by DiD and then resuspended in PBS or keratin for intradermal injection. Images were taken at different time points in the In Vivo Imaging System (IVIS). (I) Quantification of IVIS images. Data are shown as mean ± SD, n = 3 mice. 3D spheroids/keratin showed the longest retention time. (Credit: Kay Cheng, NC State University)

Hair loss and impact on quality of life

Hair loss is a common condition that affects millions of people around the world, causing physical and psychological distress. While hair loss can occur for many reasons, including genetics, hormonal changes, medications, and medical conditions, it can lead to feelings of insecurity and low self-esteem. Research on hair loss treatment has been going on for many years, there are many options available in the market, but there is still no cure for baldness.

Current treatments for hair loss include drugs such as minoxidil and finasteride, which can be effective in slowing or stopping hair loss, but they do not always result in regrowth. Hair transplant surgery is another option, but it is expensive and requires a skilled surgeon. Invasive surgical procedures may also be used, but they can be expensive and pose risks such as scarring and infection.

Effect of exosome treatment on dorsal hair regrowth. (A) Rats were divided into three groups (n = 4) and their left side was treated. The mice were photographed on days 10 and 15, respectively. (Credit: Kay Cheng, NC State University)

The potential impact of this research is significant, as hair loss can have a profound impact on a person’s self-esteem and quality of life. By developing new and effective treatments for hair loss, researchers can improve the lives of millions of people around the world. The identification of miR-218-5p as a candidate for future drug development represents an important step forward in this area of ​​research and provides hope for people affected by hair loss.

The next step for researchers will be to conduct further studies to determine the safety and efficacy of miR-218-5p-based treatments for hair loss.

Research has revealed science advancement, and was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association. Cheng is the corresponding author. Postdoctoral researcher Shiqi Hu is first author.

This study was conducted, in part, at the Analytical Instrumentation Facility (AIF) at North Carolina State University, supported by the State of North Carolina and NSF (award number ECCS-1542015).

This work used equipment at AIF obtained with support from NSF (DMR-1726294). AIF is a member of the North Carolina Research Triangle Nanotechnology Network (RTNN), a site within the National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure (NNCI).

