Studies find experimental cholesterol-lowering drugs safe and effective

New, experimental drugs designed to reduce dangerous levels of cholesterol were shown to be safe and effective in two groundbreaking research presented Sunday at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting.

Both drugs target people born with a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol. While medications such as statins, as well as diet and exercise, can help these individuals manage cholesterol, they cannot change the underlying genetic cause.

The two new approaches work in different ways, but with the same mission: finding the genes responsible for increasing cholesterol to change the trajectory of a person’s heart attack and stroke risk.

Neither treatment had ever been tested in humans before. And both will require years of additional research before being considered for approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Still, experts are impressed with the results.

“There’s no way to classify it other than revolutionary,” said Dr. Hugh Casiere, director of critical care services at Northwell Cardiovascular Institute, South Shore University Hospital in New York. Cassiere was not involved in any of the studies.

a small change in the gene

One of the treatments, from Boston-based Verve Therapeutics, uses a gene-editing approach called base editing. It involves an IV infusion of a drug that targets the PCSK9 gene, which is involved in the production of LDL, often referred to as “bad” cholesterol.

When the drug focuses on PCSK9, it makes a small change in the gene. Dr. Sekar Kathiresan, co-founder and CEO of Verve, said the effect is similar to that of a permanent eraser, which removes its potential to raise cholesterol.

In principle, once Treatment should last for life. Till now the patients have been monitored only for six months.

Verve’s initial study, which was presented on Sunday, was to test the safety of the drug. Ten patients participated. The doses most received made no measurable difference to their LDL levels, but were found to be safe.

However, three patients were given a higher dose – and their LDL cholesterol levels dropped by more than half. Additional studies will be needed to ensure that the treatment remains safe and effective without unexpected side effects.

Verve’s research was limited to people with a genetic condition called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, in which cholesterol levels are very high from birth. Many people affected have heart attacks at a young age, in their 30s or 40s.

Kathiresan, a cardiologist who previously worked at Massachusetts General Hospital and is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, has long focused his research on understanding why some people have heart attacks at younger ages. Yes, and why not others. He has a strong family history of high cholesterol. In 2012, his brother died of a heart attack at the age of 40.

That’s when Kathiresan decided to “try to develop a therapy that could prevent tragedies like what happened in my family.”

It is unclear whether this approach will have a measurable effect on heart attack and stroke risk – this remains to be seen in future studies.

Experts were still optimistic about the technology.

Dr. Sahil Parikh, director of endovascular services at Columbia University Irving, said, “Although larger and long-term studies are needed to assess both effectiveness, durability, and safety, this should be the beginning of an era of therapeutic gene targeting for heart disease ” Medical Center in New York. Parikh was not involved in Verve’s research.

shoot the messenger

Findings on a second new therapy were also presented on Sunday.

The results, though preliminary, offer a promising glimpse of what could be the first treatment for a particularly dangerous type of cholesterol called lipoprotein(a).

People with high levels of Lp(a) have a higher risk of fat and cholesterol accumulation in their arteries.

This is because Lp(a) gets deposited on LDL cholesterol, making the LDL particles even stickier and more likely to cause plaque.

recommended

It’s like adding super glue to duct tape. And it’s entirely genetic, meaning people are born with this increased risk. Diet and exercise have no effect on Lp(a) levels.

“It’s not necessarily curable,” said study author Dr. Steven Nissen, chief academic officer of the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. “The only way to target such a genetic risk factor is to find a way to interfere with the product of the gene.”

Nissen and colleagues used a novel approach to pinpoint how that gene works.

They used a drug called lepodisiran, which targets mRNA. If this sounds familiar, it should: Most COVID vaccines use mRNA to prompt the body to make antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

In this case, the mRNA in question tells the body to produce Lp(a). The drug prevents this from happening, essentially shooting the messenger.

The Nissen study was to test the safety of lepodisiran. It was small, involving only 48 adults from the US and Singapore. All had very high levels of Lp(a). Overall, the drug was found to be safe with no major side effects, Nissen said.

But it also dramatically reduced their Lp(A) levels. The study found that a single shot of lepodisiran reduced Lp(a) by more than 94% for about a year.

The results of the study, which was sponsored by drugmaker Eli Lilly, were published Sunday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“This really provides a lot of hope for patients with elevated lipoprotein(a),” Nissen said. “We are working as fast as we can because patients are dying every day from this disorder. We are not able to cure it and we need to change this.”

At least 64 million Americans have elevated levels of Lp(a), most of whom are people of African and South Asian descent.

Additional research is important. An important question moving forward is whether lowering Lp(a) actually reduces cardiovascular risk.

Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones said, “We have to wait until this generation of therapeutics where we can directly and specifically target Lp(a) and do it safely to see whether This will result in fewer heart attacks and strokes.” Professor and Chairman of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. Lloyd-Jones, who is also a former president of the American Heart Association, was not involved in the lepodisiran study.

Nissen predicts that this treatment could someday be used as “an annual vaccine-like treatment for this previously untreatable disorder.”

Although many heart problems can be avoided with lifestyle changes such as exercise and a healthy diet, the medical community needs treatments to help people whose genes predispose them to heart attacks and strokes, Lloyd-Jones said. Put you at greater risk.

“We will always need some drugs for those who are at very high risk,” he said.

Source: www.nbcnews.com