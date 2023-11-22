Students present transformative ideas in generative AI at MIT Ignite competition

This semester, MIT students and postdocs were invited for the first time to submit ideas for the MIT Ignite: Generative AI Entrepreneurship Competition. More than 100 teams submitted proposals for startups that use generative artificial intelligence technologies to develop solutions across a variety of topics, including human health, climate change, education, and workforce mobility.

On October 30, the 12 finalists pitched their pitches in front of a panel of expert judges and a packed room at the Samberg Conference Center.

“MIT has a responsibility to help shape the future of AI innovation in a way that is broadly beneficial – and to do that, we need a lot of great ideas. So, we turned to a very reliable source of great ideas: MIT’s highly entrepreneurial students and postdocs,” said MIT President Sally Kornbluth in her opening remarks at the event.

The MIT Ignite event is part of Kornbluth’s broader focus on generative AI at MIT. This fall, across the Institute, researchers and students are looking for opportunities to contribute their knowledge on generative AI, identify new applications, mitigate risks, and deploy it for the benefit of society. This program – co-organized by the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab and the Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship, and supported by MIT’s School of Engineering and the MIT Sloan School of Management – ​​empowered young researchers to contribute to the dialogue and innovate in generative Inspired to. Ai.

Co-chairing the event were Aude Oliva, MIT director of the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab and a principal investigator at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL); Bill Ouellette, Professor of Ethernet Inventors’ Practice at the MIT Sloan School of Management and director of the Martin Trust Center; and Dina Katabi, Thuan (1990) and Nicole Pham Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, director of the Center for Wireless Networks and Mobile Computing, and a CSAIL principal investigator.

Twelve teams of students and postdocs were competing for several prizes, including five MIT Ignite Flagship Awards of $15,000 each, a special first-year graduate student team Flagship Award, and a runner-up award. All awards were presented by the MIT-IBM AI Watson Lab. Teams were judged on their projects’ innovative applications of generative AI, feasibility, potential for real-world impact, and quality of presentation.

After the 12 teams demonstrated their technology, its ability to address an issue and the team’s ability to execute the plan, a panel of judges deliberated. As the audience waited for the results, comments were made by MIT Corporation President Mark Gorenberg ’76; Ananth Chandrakasan, dean of the MIT School of Engineering and Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; and David Schmidlein, John C. Head III Dean and Professor of Marketing at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Winning students include:

MIT Ignite Flagship Award

Emote (Philip Cherner, Julia Sebastian, Caroline Liz Zhang, and Deyun Yu): Sometimes emotions are difficult to recognize and express, especially for people on the alexithymia spectrum; Furthermore, therapy can be expensive. eMote’s app allows users to identify their emotions, visualize them as art using the co-creative process of generative AI, and reflect on them through journaling, helping school counselors and therapists.

LeGT.ai (Julie Shi, Jessica Yuan, and Yubing Cui): Legal processes related to immigration can be complex and expensive. LeGT.ai aims to democratize legal knowledge. Using a platform with a large language model, accelerated engineering and semantic search, the team will streamline a chatbot for firms to complete, research and draft documents, as well as improve pre-screening and initial consultation. Will do.

Listen (Ammy Mills, Celine Koklar, Srihita Dasari, and Karun Kaushik): About half of a doctor’s day is spent on medical documentation and clinical notes. To address this, Sunona uses audio transcription and a large language model to transform the audio from a doctor’s visit into notes and feature extraction, giving providers more time in their day.

ultraneuro (Mahdi Ramadan, Adam Gosztolai, Alaa Khaddaj, and Samara Khater): For one in seven adults, a spinal cord injury, stroke or disease will induce motor impairment and/or paralysis. UltraNeuro’s neuroprosthetics will help patients regain some of their daily abilities without invasive brain implants. Their technology leverages an electroencephalogram, smart sensors, and a multimodal AI system (muscle EMG, computer vision, eye movements) trained on thousands of movements to plan precise limb movements.

ursatech (Rui Zhou, Jerry Shan, Kate Wang, Alan He, and Rita Zhang): Education today is marked by inequities and overburdened teachers. UrsaTech’s platform uses multimodal large language models and diffusion models to create lessons, dynamic content, and assessments to help teachers and learners. The system also features immersive learning with AI agents for active learning for online and offline use.

First Year Undergraduate Student Team MIT Ignite Flagship Award

alicorn (April Ren and Ayush Nayak): Drug discovery incurs significant biotech costs. Alicorn’s large language model-driven platform aims to streamline the process of creating and simulating new molecules, using a generative adversarial network, a Monte-Carlo algorithm to screen the most promising candidates, and a algorithm to determine chemical properties. One is to use a physics simulation.

runner up award

autonomous cyber (James “Patrick” O’Brien, Madeline Linde, Raphael Turner, and Bohdan Wolyaniuk): Code security audits require expertise and are expensive. “Fuzzing” code – injecting invalid or unexpected input to reveal software vulnerabilities – can make software significantly more secure. Autonomous Cyber’s system takes advantage of large language models to automatically integrate “fuzzers” into the database.

General EGM (Noah Bagzinski and Kristen Edwards): Making informed socio-economic development policies requires evidence and data. General EGM’s Big Language Model system accelerates the process by examining and analyzing the literature, and then generating an Evidence Gap Map (EGM) suggesting potential impact areas.

matr ai (Leandra Tejedor, Katie Chen, and Eden Adler): Datasets used to train AI models often have issues of diversity, similarity, and completeness. Matra AI addresses this with generative AI with large language models and stable diffusion models to enhance datasets.

neuroscreen (Andrew Lu, Chonghua Xu, and Grant Robinson): Potentially screening patients for inclusion in dementia clinical trials is expensive, often takes years, and mostly results in ineligibility. NeuroScreen uses AI to more rapidly assess the causes of patients’ dementia, leading to more successful enrollment in clinical trials and treatments for the condition.

data provenance initiative (Nana Obeng-Maranu, Judd Kabara, Shayne Longpre, William Brannan, and Robert Mahari): Datasets used to train AI models, especially large language models, often have missing or incorrect metadata, which is a problem for legal and Causes concern for ethical issues. The Data Provenance Initiative uses AI-assisted annotation to audit datasets, track the lineage and legal status of data, and improve data transparency, validity, and ethical concerns around data.

Thea (Jenny Yao, Hongzhe Bo, Jin Li, Ao Qu, and Hugo Huang): Scientific research, and the online dialogue around it, often happens in silos. Thea’s platform aims to tear down these walls. Generative AI technology will summarize papers and help guide research directions, providing a service to scholars as well as the broader scientific community.

Following the MIT Ignite competition, all 12 teams selected to present were invited to a networking event as an immediate first step towards making their ideas and prototypes a reality. Additionally, they were invited to further develop their ideas with the support of the MIT Trust Center for Entrepreneurship through StartMIT or MIT Fuse and the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab.

“In all these months since I came [at MIT], I’ve learned a lot about how people at MIT think about entrepreneurship and how it’s really embedded in everyone at the institute, from first-year students to faculty to alumni — they really are inspired to bring their ideas to the world,” said President Kornbluth. “Entrepreneurship is an essential element to our goal of organizing for positive impact.”

