Nov. 9—GREENVILLE — High school students from Mercer, Lawrence and Crawford counties found out Wednesday what it’s like to be a state senator.

More than 120 students from 24 schools traveled to Thiel College, where State Senator Michelle Brooks led them through a series of activities to give them senatorial experience and perhaps inspire them to pursue leadership roles someday.

“Today gives students an opportunity to see firsthand how their government works,” Brooks said. “I’m always very impressed by the questions the kids ask. There are always different opinions every year and I love seeing how they compromise.”

Students were assigned to one of five groups, Appropriations, Education, Finance, Health and Human Services, and State Government. From there they would select a bill they wanted to discuss. They then debated whether they should amend it or approve it as is.

“Today they put us in different groups to discuss and vote on some bills so we can see what it’s like to be a member of the Senate,” said Allie Kellick, a student from Meadville. “I liked it and I liked the idea of ​​what we were doing.”

Next, the group members presented their work to the rest of the students as an entire senate. Students could then ask questions or propose various amendments, then they voted to approve the bill.

“I was on the Appropriations Committee, so I was able to help sort out the budget that we would present,” said Caleb Marwood, another student in attendance. “I really enjoyed this program. It gives you a good chance to get involved without having to go too far.”

An example of a topic of debate was the removal of the school property tax on people over the age of 65. Students debated where the money would come from, how people might find loopholes in it, and whether, overall, it was a good idea. After about 20 minutes of debate, most students voted to pass it.

“The importance of this event is really to give these kids a chance to think about these problems and see how it affects people in the real world,” Brooks said. “I want to thank the schools, students and teachers for their participation. I also want to thank Thiel College for their participation and support.”

