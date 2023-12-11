Students develop revolutionary technology that allows you to power devices with just your fingers – here’s how it works

A new wearable device generates energy from sweat droplets on your fingers, and it could one day replace batteries in items like Fitbits.

A team of researchers at UC San Diego has developed a plaster-like bandage to be worn on the finger, which when pressed can generate electricity and also convert sweat emitted into it.

Even when the wearer is sleeping, they can produce small amounts of electricity – a more reliable technology than other renewable energy sources like solar or wind, which are currently dependent on the weather.

The team is led by Joseph Wang, who first made a breakthrough in wearable energy devices with a rechargeable battery powered by a temporary tattoo eight years ago.

Since then, Wang has helped develop stretchable biofuel cells that can withstand stretching, indentations and twists when worn on the skin.

Sweat-based energy capture has also been linked to clothing. A team at UC San Diego last year created a T-shirt with biofuel cells in the chest that convert sweat into electricity when the wearer walks or runs.

But finger baring is a significant leap forward, because it utilizes the sweatiest part of the body – the fingers have the highest concentration of sweat glands – with minimal effort.

While previous wearable devices required heavy workouts, just 10 hours of sleep while wearing the finger band was enough to produce 400 millijoules – enough energy to fuel a battery-powered watch for 24 hours.

This development could be transformative for the future of wearable devices, which are currently constrained by battery size.

Power capacity is tied to battery volume, meaning the more sophisticated the technology, the heavier the item will be.

The shift to sweat-based charging could make devices like heart rate monitors, hearing aids and augmented-reality contact lenses less cumbersome to wear as more power-hungry features come to the fore.

It can also replace the lithium polymer batteries that power devices like Fitbits. Lithium mining has been linked to water scarcity and pollution, leaving entire communities in Chile and Argentina without safe drinking water.

Friends of the Earth warns that demand for lithium is increasing as more consumers buy smartphones and electric cars.

Switching to alternative wearable energy sources could help stem this increase, as could increasing battery collection and recycling, as recommended by the charity.

“Ultimately what we want to achieve is a system where you don’t have to think about charging,” Wang told Government Tech. “We envision it being more flexible, more adaptable to the human body, more sustainable and ultimately self-sustaining.”

Source: www.thecooldown.com