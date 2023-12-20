Student teams receive $18,000 in funding in Seed Pitch Competition

brandon howard

The Seed Funding Pitch Competition allows students to pitch their ideas for a funding opportunity in several categories: customer discovery, prototype development, market research, legal, and design.

BENTONVILLE – A student team took home $3,000 in the Fall 2023 Seed Funding Pitch Competition aimed at overcoming the isolation experienced by some international students upon arriving in the United States.

Ryan Moh is planning Hello World to facilitate connections between high school and transfer students and student advisors currently enrolled at their US universities of interest.

Moh said the primary goal of Hello World is to help these prospective students establish friendships and give them personalized information before enrolling.

Moh said, “When I first came to America four years ago, I felt isolated and struggled because of the language and cultural barriers. I had no friends and I didn’t worry about my family. wanted to do.”

“Over time, things improved and I thought I wouldn’t want new students to feel the same way I felt.”

Overseen by the U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, this competition allows students to pitch their ideas for a funding opportunity in several categories: customer discovery, prototype development, market research, legal and design. Pitches are limited to 90 seconds, cannot include slides, and are followed by a brief question-and-answer session with the judges.

This year’s event was held Dec. 2 at the Collaborative, U of A’s education and research center in Bentonville, and awarded $18,000 in seed funding.

The Hello World team, consisting of Rodrigo Mendez and Su Yu, won the top prize among the 14 teams competing in this year’s event. Moh plans to use the winning money to conduct market research and hire designers and engineers to optimize the app.

DevelopIQ, a platform for tracking construction costs and forecasting future housing prices, took home $2,000 by winning the People’s Choice Award.

Designed as a software as a service, DevelopIQ lets real estate developers track costs using a structured query language (SQL) relational database. According to Alivia Brewer, one of the team’s presenters, the housing forecast uses a proprietary algorithm for any ZIP code in the US.

Brewer said he thinks DevelopIQ resonates with the audience because they are personally affected by changes in the housing market.

“Many of us are looking to buy a home, which has become more challenging due to the current climate,” Brewer said.

“Our product helps solve this issue indirectly by reducing costs and guiding decision making for developers which can in turn lead to attainable housing developments.”

Brewer said the team plans to use their winnings to further develop the product by focusing on advancing the platform’s user interface.

According to its website, DevelopIQ also plans to launch an initial test with Partners for Better Housing, a Fayetteville nonprofit that works to build quality workforce housing and housing for modest- and above-moderate income families in Northwest Arkansas. And is working to provide mobility facilities.

The number of students competing this year impressed Madison Stricklen, OEI’s program manager for competitions.

“It takes a lot of confidence to put themselves out there in the early stages of business development, but seeing their passion come to life in front of an audience is truly a humbling experience,” Stricklen said.

“These students have worked incredibly hard on their ideas, and it is exciting to be a part of their development.”

$3,000: Hello World – Ryan Moh, Senior, Finance; Rodrigo Mendez, senior, International Business; Su Yu, Senior, Studio Art

$2,000: AnimalHealth Innovator – Camille Gilmore, Doctorate, Public Policy; Saja Alshafe, Doctorate, Cell and Molecular Biology; Josie Santamaria, Doctorate, Poultry Science; Katherine Miranda Munoz, Doctorate, Biomedical Engineering AnimalHealth Innovator’s mission is to enhance animal welfare and revolutionize the animal health industry by offering biodegradable microneedle patches for veterinary NSAID delivery that are designed to minimize challenges for veterinarians, pet owners, and farmers .



$2,000: Propica – Nihim Cao, Master of Science in Product Innovation; Angel Treat, Master of Business Administration; Vanessa Gonzalez, Master of Business Administration.

$2,000: DevelopIQ – Alivia Brewer, senior, finance and accounting; Trey Dix, sophomore, finance; Marisela Reyes, sophomore, pre-business; David Blinn, Jr., Pre-Business; Sebas Reyes, sophomore, finance; Andres Balderrama, senior, finance and computer science; Riley Werner, senior, supply chain and economics.

$1,500: Hidalga Technologies -Joshua Upshaw, Doctorate, Psychology; Lauren Russell Bhavya Patel, Master of Business Administration; ian white Hidalga Technologies is revolutionizing oncology care by offering a software solution built on proprietary algorithms to streamline the prior authorization process. Their solution aims to reduce administrative time by 50% and increase patient care by 30%, thereby reducing treatment delays and enhancing patient outcomes.



$1,000: Star Harness – Margo Levitt, Master of Public Health; Julia Hoskins, Doctorate, Mechanical Engineering The Star Harness provides non-surgical correction of developmental dysplasia of the hip, a common newborn condition that can be painful and have lifelong effects if left untreated. The Star Harness is comfortable for patients to wear and easy to use for physicians, caregivers, and parents.



$1,000: Infia Studios – Jackson Ritchie, Senior, Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Innovation Infia Studios has created the first virtual reality calm down space. Their mobile app, Serenity, is customizable to the specific needs of each student and offers a variety of life-changing virtual environments for children, caregivers, and teachers.



$1,000: Pannus Retractor – Grace Schmidt, senior, computer science This separate pannus retractor is easy to apply by one person, it will solve the major issues related to patient dignity, ease of application and number of staff members required for withdrawal.



$1,000: Children for Tomorrow – Ina Ruheta, senior, biochemistry Children for Tomorrow is bringing life-saving incubators to low-income communities with innovative incubators designed specifically for resource-limited settings, that consume minimal power and require minimal maintenance.



$750: Forya – Landen Usher, senior, finance and strategy, entrepreneurship and enterprise innovation; Brennan Beck, Jr., Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Innovation Forya uses AI to help small business owners save time and money by creating and posting social media content. Unlike other generative marketing software, Forya draws from an image bank curated by clients and uses AI-based sentiment analysis to optimize content toward the best-performing trends.



$750: ecomida – Jack Norris, senior, computer science; Amanda Thomson, senior, economics

$500: Hang Ten – Ethan Carney, Master of Business Administration; Devin Dougherty, Master of Science in Product Innovation Hang Ten is redefining the surfing experience by bringing the beach feel to the heart of Northwest Arkansas with a state-of-the-art facility featuring a state-of-the-art indoor surfing machine that replicates the thrilling feeling of riding ocean waves, making surfing Amateurs are allowed. At all levels to catch the perfect wave, regardless of weather or proximity to the coast.



Jeff Amerin, Founder and Managing Director, Startup Junkie

Chris Thompson, Founder and CEO, Sober Sidekick

Zoe Buonciuto, Associate Director of Business Incubation, Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Source: www.bing.com