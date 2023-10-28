Student Loans: Who Is Responsible for All That Debt in a Divorce?

Of course, paying off student loans is a big problem. But what is often overlooked is how complicated it becomes when couples are in the midst of a divorce.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the average American family owes $58,957 in student loans. This could be a loan taken by the spouses for their own education or money borrowed for the college education of their children.

Getting a divorce can be a stressful and painful process which is compounded when it comes to deciding who is responsible for student loans.

As student loan repayment begins, divorcing spouses need to consider who is responsible for the debt as this has a major impact on the distribution of assets and debts, including any income-driven Involves repayment that may offer loan discharge or forgiveness.

“Student loan debt often represents the largest financial burden for many borrowers, sometimes exceeding the amount owed on their home,” Melody King, an attorney at the North Carolina firm of Ward & Smith, tells Yahoo Finance. ” “With so much at stake, proper classification, valuation and distribution of student loan debt is critical.”

Because divorce laws vary from state to state, it is important for divorcing spouses to consult with their attorney about how to resolve that debt through loan forgiveness programs such as student loan debt and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF). Inform about any possibility of repayment so that it can be determined whether the debt is due or not. Considered as marital debt.

Responsibility for the loan often depends on who benefited from the loan and the income earned from the career and education that required the loan.

Student Loan as Marital Loan

Because family law depends on state of residence, the rules regarding student loan debt as marital property will vary.

First of all, King said: “If you were not married when you took out the loan, it is not marital debt… If it was taken out while you were married, it is marital debt, but if part of it was taken out while you were married.” If it was taken out during the marriage, it forms part of the marital debt taken during the marriage.”

However, the fact that the loan was taken during the marriage is not the final consideration. Some states consider whether the couple lived together while the borrowing spouse was in school and whether the marriage benefited from the loan.

“If the borrowing spouse has received a degree, some say Look at whether the marriage lasted long enough for the family to benefit from the degree – or whether maintaining the loan increased income and the non-borrowing spouse benefited from the degree,” King said.

The situation can become even more problematic if both spouses consolidate their debts using joint spousal debt consolidation. Previously, the Department of Education allowed married couples to consolidate their federal student loan debt into one monthly payment – ​​this option is no longer available.

In the past, spouses who jointly consolidated their federal student loans had no way to separate those loans after a divorce.

According to an NPR investigation, nearly 14,000 borrowers were still responsible for a spouse’s debt after a divorce as a result of joint debt consolidation.

But last year, Congress passed the Joint Consolidation Debt Separation Act of 2021. Now divorcing spouses with jointly consolidated student loan debt can split or separate the debt with each person applying for a Direct Consolidation Loan.

Eligibility for loan relief affects asset distribution

If one spouse is eligible for debt discharge by enrolling in an Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan or PSLF, that will go into the calculation of the distribution of assets and debts.

Within the past year, more than 715,000 borrowers received a PSLF discharge and 804,000 borrowers received an IDR discharge.

If one of the spouses obtains a discharge, this will impact the distribution of property in the divorce proceedings.

“If the borrower’s spouse is eligible for public service loan forgiveness in 10 years or IDR loan forgiveness in 20 or 25 years, that impacts the distribution of assets and debts,” King said. “What matters is that redemption is in the near future and that there are tax implications at the federal and state level.”

Loan for Dependent Children

In addition to student loans taken out by a spouse, another consideration is loans taken out for children, such as Parent PLUS loans or private student loans.

“Parent PLUS Loans for Children are generally considered marital loans and it does not matter whether the loan is in one spouse’s name, as long as both parents were named when it was taken out,” King said. Was aware of it.”

There is one exception. If the couple is separated and one of the spouses takes a loan for the child’s education, it cannot be considered as marital debt.

As student loan payments begin again and some loans are being repaid, divorcing spouses need to make sure they have the details of their student loan debt and potential loan forgiveness to determine the distribution of property and debt. His lawyer should be informed.

