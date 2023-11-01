The Education Department imposed its largest enforcement fine ever, charging Grand Canyon University $37.7 million for “deceptive” practices.

Federal Student Aid (FSA) – part of the Department of Education – found that GCU lied to students about the cost of attending doctoral programs, which was consistently lower than 98% of students paying for doctorates. The university has distributed the most federal student aid of all participating institutions in the last four award years.

A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that it was the largest fine in the department’s history.

The move is the Biden administration’s latest effort to use its enforcement provision to hold institutions accountable to protect borrowers and taxpayers.

“FSA takes its oversight responsibilities seriously,” Richard Cordray, FSA’s chief operating officer, said in a press release. “GCU’s lies harmed students, broke their trust, and led to unexpectedly high levels of student debt. Today, we hold GCU accountable for its actions, protecting students and taxpayers, and maintaining the integrity of federal student aid programs.” “Are being held accountable.”

Washington DC. Writing on the door of the Education Department building in

After the enforcement order is entered, GCU has 20 days to appeal the decision. In addition to the fine, the FSA issued five conditions that GCU must follow in order to continue receiving federal aid funding.

The school must stop making misrepresentations about the cost of attending its graduate programs, engage in a monitored compliance program, report quarterly to the Department of Education about any investigations or legal proceedings against it, currently A notice to this effect should be sent to all enrolled doctoral students. Send a notice to current staff involved in doctoral recruitment to inform them about the enforcement action and how to file a claim, and to inform students about how to file a complaint using FSA tips.

“Grand Canyon University categorically denies every allegation in the Department of Education’s statement and will take all necessary steps to defend itself against these false allegations,” GCU said in a statement to Yahoo Finance. He alleged that the school was being unfairly targeted as a Christian institution. ,

“The Department’s actions today are not validated by the federal court system, which has already ruled in GCU’s favor in a similar case at both the district and appellate court levels in Young v. GCU, or other regulatory agencies. “The campus is reviewing the robust and transparent disclosures the university provides to its students,” the statement said.

The enforcement action is against GCU only. Students who study at GCU and feel that they have been misled or that GCU has engaged in misconduct may apply for loan discharge under the Borrower Loan Defense Discharge Program.

The FSA investigation began in 2017 and found “widespread misrepresentation” regarding the cost of attending. GCU said doctoral programs cost between $40,000 and $49,000, while less than 2% of GCU students pay that amount.

The majority of GCU graduates paid for “continuation courses” required to satisfy the dissertation requirement, with 78% paying $10,000 to $12,000 more in tuition costs.

According to the press release, GCU cited several enrollment disclosures in the fine print as justification for the increased costs, but the FSA found the disclosures “insufficient to correct substantial misrepresentations in relation to costs”.

A college basketball game between the Grand Canyon Lopes and the Seattle Redhawks at GCU Arena in Phoenix on February 3, 2022. (Photo by Zachary Bondurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to a study by Student Defense and HEA Group, one in three graduate schools turns away students when they owe more than the amount originally borrowed and more than 25% of them are enrolled in for-profit schools.

“Deceptive for-profit graduate programs are a large and growing part of America’s higher education crisis,” Student Defense President Aaron Ament said in a press statement regarding the fine against GCU. “When colleges lie to students, they waste time and money that they will never get back. We are pleased to see the Department of Education take action to prevent graduate schools from misleading students about the cost of their programs. “We hope they will continue to crack down on these types of predatory schemes.”

In total, the Biden administration has approved $22 billion in relief for 1.3 million borrowers who were taken advantage of or abruptly closed by their colleges.

Borrowers who believe GCU has made a misrepresentation may be eligible for a borrower defense discharge and should apply online or call the Department of Education’s hotline at (855) 279-6207 if they have questions. Needed

Editor’s note: The article has been updated to include GCU’s statement.

