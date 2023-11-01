Student loan waivers extended for millions

If your servicer didn’t send your student loan bill on time or billed the wrong amount, you could miss payments – and interest – until your servicer fixes the problems.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that student loan servicer MOHELA, which manages loans enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, is the biggest offender. At least 25 lakh MOHELA borrowers did not receive October billing statements on time; Some received their payments within only seven days of their due date. The Department of Education requires servicers to send billing statements to borrowers at least 21 days before their due date.

As a result, the Education Department directed Mohela to put affected borrowers on emergency pause — effectively an extension of the pandemic payment pause — until the problems are fixed. No interest will be charged. Affected borrowers will receive credit for income-driven repayment (IDR) forgiveness or PSLF.

The Education Department is also withholding $7.2 million in October wages from MOHELA.

This relief is separate from the 12-month student loan on-ramp, which automatically forecloses on borrowers who don’t pay their student loan bills and prevents them from defaulting on their loans. With on-ramp forbearance, interest will still accrue on the unpaid balance and borrowers will not receive any credit for IDR forgiveness or PSLF. This safety net is ending after September 30, 2024.

The chief executive of the Office of Federal Student Aid said, “Our top priority is supporting borrowers as they return to repayment and fixing the broken student loan system, and we will not tolerate errors by loan servicers that harm borrowers and families. “To cause confusion and undue financial instability.” Officer Rich Cordray said in a statement.

Two small groups of borrowers will also be placed in the same forbearance: those who received the incorrect payment amount on their most recent billing statement, and those who have borrower defense claims pending and have been put back into repayment.

“While greater accountability is needed, [the Education Department’s] Mike Pierce, executive director of the nonprofit Student Borrower Protection Center, said in a statement that the action will help reduce the harm to millions of people. “This is great news.”

The news comes after a three-and-a-half-year payment pause, during which service providers faced uncertain repayment timelines and staffing issues. Student loan payments for the 43 million borrowers with outstanding federal student loans finally resumed in October, but an $800 million federal student aid office budget cut has reportedly hurt service providers, leading to reduced call center hours. Have become. Borrowers have reported hours-long hold times to reach student loan servicer customer representatives.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, says, “We have long warned that a lack of resources could lead to potential issues as the government moved too quickly and the new repayment plan when resuming payments. There are almost no plans to start.” Industry Group. “We need to identify issues and commit resources to resolving them quickly, but I do not think the solution at this critical time is to further cut resources, which would mean less support for borrowers. In fact, it only exacerbates the issues we’re seeing, so it’s a shocking response at this point.

If you’re not sure whether you qualify for interest-free emergency forbearance, contact your service provider. If there are unresolved errors on your student loan bill, or questions your servicer is not helping with, consider filing a student loan complaint. This can alert regulators to service provider problems and help you get a quick resolution.

Source: www.nerdwallet.com