Student Loan Forgiveness for Borrowers with Disabilities | Bank rate

Federal student loan borrowers who have total and permanent disability get automatic student loan discharge due to the rules for total and permanent disability (TPD) discharge that went into effect in 2021.

When the forgiveness measure first went into effect, more than 323,000 borrowers were affected, receiving more than $5.8 billion in student loan relief.

Borrowers with Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL), or federal Perkins Loans can eliminate eligible student loan debt. Many will receive an automatic discharge letter, but those who do not may submit the document to the Department of Education for processing. Eligible borrowers participating in Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) grants can also be released from their service obligation and see their loans eliminated.

Regulation makes it easier to repay student loans

The regulation, which took effect in September 2021, is part of an ongoing effort by the Biden administration to simplify the process to qualify for TPD discharge, a federal law that discharges the federal student loan debt of borrowers with severe disabilities who Can’t work now.

Before the new rules, borrowers had to apply for relief. After being discharged they were subject to a three-year income-monitoring period – and if their income rose above a certain threshold, their loan would be reinstated. This resulted in thousands of borrowers becoming ineligible not because of lack of eligibility but because of documentation errors.

In early 2021, the Department suspended income verification requirements as part of coronavirus hardship relief. The TPD discharge is now automatically implemented, and the department will permanently stop sending monitoring requests.

Eligible borrowers are automatically enrolled

In 2019, the Department of Education waived application requirements for borrowers with disabilities through a match with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). However, this regulation was not widely available to the public, and as a result, only about half of eligible borrowers received relief.

Now, borrowers who qualify as totally and permanently disabled are automatically identified through matching administrative data with the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Bottom-line

Following the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision on blanket student loan forgiveness, the Biden-Harris administration is continuing its efforts to expand student loan relief to specific borrower populations, including those who work in public service and certain Whose schools have been closed or compromised. To learn more about loan forgiveness opportunities, visit Bankrate’s student loan forgiveness guide.

