Student loan borrowers are being charged unfairly

When the COVID-19 outbreak hit American soil in early 2020, lawmakers were quick to provide much-needed financial relief to Americans. One of the steps taken so quickly was a pause on federal student loan payments, giving borrowers the option to focus on things like putting food on the table instead of worrying about that debt.

The pause lasted more than three years in early 2020. And at one point, many borrowers may have believed that they would be excused from repaying their student loans entirely.

President Biden actually tried to do this by attempting to broadly forgive a limited amount of student loan debt. But the Supreme Court rejected that plan several months ago. As such, federal student loan payments were allowed to resume in October. And there’s no doubt that this has been a difficult change for many people.

The problem, however, is that there are many reports of student loan borrowers being charged incorrect monthly payments. And if this has happened to you, it is important to take action.

A Difficult Start to Resume Student Loan Payments

Student loan service providers were given considerable warning that loan repayments were scheduled to begin in October. Despite this, a recent memo from the US Department of Education highlighted the fact that the resumption of student loan payments has not been smooth so far. And a big reason is that student loan servicers are sending incorrect amounts of monthly loan statements to borrowers.

Specifically, 78,000 borrowers were identified as receiving incorrect monthly bills under the Biden administration’s new SAVE repayment plan. The SAVE plan was specifically designed to help make student loan payments more manageable for those with low incomes. And it allows student loans to be forgiven at an earlier point in the repayment process than traditional income-driven repayment plans. But apparently, at least some of the loan service providers responsible for collecting payments under the SAVE scheme dropped the ball significantly.

The Education Department also said more than 21,000 borrowers received bills for extremely high amounts in October. In fact, one borrower received a bill for $108,895.19. The reason was easily discovered – his loan servicer had mistakenly taken his total balance and reduced his repayment period from 120 months to one month.

Obviously, such a mistake is quite easy to recognize. The problem, however, is that errors that are less obvious may not be immediately apparent to borrowers. This may cause some people to pay more for their student loans on a monthly basis than necessary.

Take action if your credit details look bad

If the number your student loan servicer tells you you owe is different from the number you expect to owe, don’t put it off by just sending a check. Instead, contact your loan servicer and explain the potential error.

But be prepared to be patient in doing so. The Department for Education has found that student loan service providers have reduced their call center capacity. And so if you need to get in touch, you may have to wait for a long time to make the call.

This is obviously both annoying and unfortunate. But it’s better to keep yourself busy with music for an hour than spending extra money every month that you can’t really afford.

Source: www.fool.com