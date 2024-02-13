Student housing market expected to improve in 2024

The past year has brought tough times for student housing investment sales due to adverse loan markets. However, 2024 offers a brighter outlook if the debt situation improves as projected.

Fred Pierce, president and CEO of Pierce Education Properties, a privately owned student housing owner and operator, provided his commentary on the state of the financial markets and student housing in a recent quiz.

Highlights of the student housing market:

investment sales

Although lower in 2023 due to adverse credit markets, investment sales are expected to bounce back in 2024 as credit conditions improve.

“The investment sales market in student housing this year, like all commercial real estate, has not been very large,” says Pierce. “In fact, some people are expecting maybe 20% of the volume achieved in recent years.”

One positive area for loan sentiments is in locations that did not look promising in previous years, but have now become attractive in the current market. According to Pierce, 80% of the deals Pierce Education Properties is underwriting in 2024 will involve debt assumption.

debt market

Debt markets were challenging due to high interest rates in 2023, but potential rate cuts offer a positive outlook for 2024.

“The loan market has definitely been the theme of the year 2023,” says Pierce. “In commercial real estate, we have all enjoyed real estate interest rates at near zero for decades. And sharply in the last 18 months, they have now increased by more than 5 per cent and almost 5.25 per cent.

According to Pierce, it has taken people’s variable rate loans and tripled or quadrupled them compared to a year ago. However, the fixed rate loan market is now down from 4.3% at the beginning of December – down almost three quarters of a percentage point.

Development

The “bright light” in the outlook for the student housing market is that growth has slowed. As lenders have become more conservative, it has become more difficult for developers to build projects to meet their return expectations.

“Deliveries of new inventory this year were less than 40,000 beds — the lowest they have been in almost 10 years,” Pierce says. This has had a positive impact on fare increase.

lease

Early signs suggest a positive outlook for 2024 with higher pre-leasing rates and rent growth exceeding last year. Just 3 months into the 2024 leasing cycle, we are already matching last year’s strong pace with pre-leasing at 42 percent.

“Student housing is a real bright spot in the commercial real estate sector today, and that starts with pre-leasing,” says Pierce. “As a result, rents increased strongly and were up more than 10% for the year.”

overall

Pierce suggests we are looking at a “return to normality” in the second half of 2024.

“There is some recovery to come in the debt market, but there is a strong outlook for investment sales in the coming year.”

Source: www.bdcnetwork.com