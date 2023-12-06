Student Government's Student Organization Activity Fund is expected to expire in December

After running out of money for student organizations at the end of the last fiscal year, student government is set to run out of money again in December.

According to the minutes of the October 13 meeting of the Student Senate Finance Committee, more than 50% of the fiscal year’s funds have already been allocated, and existing funds for student organizations are projected to run out before the end of the year.

Student body treasurer Hannah Augsbach-Lemma estimated that as of November 29, there was about $10,000 left in this year’s budget.

If the funds run out, student organizations will not be able to receive any funds from the student government until July 1, when the new financial year begins.

A student organization will typically request funds to the Senate Finance Committee 15 days before a university event. The Finance Committee then debates each allocation request during a weekly meeting and decides whether to allocate the entire amount, a partial amount, or nothing.

All funds to be allocated for that week are drafted into a weekly bill which is brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the Senate’s weekly meetings on Wednesdays. The Senate then decides whether to pass or veto the bill.

Previous bills previously allocated between $17,000 and approximately $25,000 per week, which rapidly depleted the annual student activities fund.

The possibility of another bankruptcy arises Former Student Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ian Hurd will resign from his position at the November 15 Senate meeting. However, Hurd still remained as a senator to help address growing frustration over how the Senate Finance Committee was handling the allocation of student organization funds.

“I think, quite frankly, the leadership is not addressing the fact that we are misusing money,” Hurd said. “I respect the institution of the Senate, but I do not feel it would be appropriate to continue my role representing.” The Senate, while I have fundamental disagreements with how it is being run and the carelessness with which we appropriate funds.”

Student government promised to prevent another bankruptcy, Hurd said, but it is now in the same position as it was last year.

“I think it’s a shame that in the last Senate we ran out of money and we promised our students that we would do better, we would be better trustworthy, we would take care of these problems,” Hurd said. ” “That’s the issue, and the same senators are promising to fix it.”

The Student Senate has proposed measures that may help prevent future bankruptcies.

A bill to establish an ad-hoc special committee to study and propose potential Finance Code reforms was introduced on 1 November.

The bill calls for a committee to be formed to research possible changes in the appropriation of student activity fees and student activity funds. It also calls on the Committee to make any proposals it deems necessary to make Student Activity Fund allocation more responsible.

The bill was passed unanimously by voice vote. There was much controversy in the House before the vote over how the bill was introduced in the House and the fact that the Finance Committee would not be able to rate the bill favorably or unfavorably.

Senator Camden Kaye, the bill’s sponsor, said he was excited that the bill has passed and that the committee will begin its work.

“I’m sure we’ll do a lot with that bill,” Kaye said. “We’re really looking forward to kicking it into fifth gear and moving a lot of things forward with it.”

Hurd, another sponsor of the bill, said he hoped the research and proposals made by the committee would lead to meaningful improvements for students.

“I am very excited for the committee to begin researching finance issues and ensuring our students are getting the best bang for their buck,” Hurd said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Patrick Coon sponsored a separate bill that aims to reform financial codes and make them more equitable.

The bill calls for several changes, such as requiring only a presentation before the Finance Committee for requests for funds in excess of $1,000 and allocating more than 5% of the total amount of student organization funds to a single student organization. is not allowed.

If organizations’ requests exceeded $500, they first had to be presented to the Senate Finance Committee. According to the Student Government Code, there was also no limit on the amount of money a student organization could receive.

Hannah Durham, vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said at the Student Senate meeting on Nov. 29. Not requiring a presentation for requests under $1,000 would allow the committee “to allocate our time more efficiently and effectively.”

Durham said the same Setting allocation limits for an organization will allow funds to be distributed more equitably.

“The imposed limit states that ‘no more than 5% of student activity funds may be allocated to any one organization,’ (which) is also very loosely defined in terms of how we allocate to different groups and organizations.” Is going to be helpful. This means that a lot of money will not be allocated to one organization,” Durham said.

The bill is scheduled to be voted on during the Student Senate meeting on Dec. 6.

If Coon’s proposed bill passes the Senate and is approved by the student body president, the changes to the code would take place at the beginning of the next academic year on August 22, 2024.

