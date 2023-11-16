Student entrepreneurs pitch ideas at Cornell Tech event Cornell Chronicle

As a first-year college student, Joseph Agaba ’24 noticed that many of his fellow students of color did not have access to health information tailored to them.

“The stories we heard from undergraduate students were of students struggling with mental health issues and struggling to find resources,” said Agaba, an information science major in the College of Arts and Sciences. “Discussing mental health within the black community is stigmatizing.”

Agba and partners Sayo Agba ’24 (College of Agriculture and Life Sciences) and Chrisley Alexis ’24 (A&S) introduced their business, HealthSheds, during a networking night on November 2 at Cornell Tech in New York City, which is located at Cornell’s The student was sponsored by eLab. Business Accelerator.

The event brought together 26 eLab teams to a packed room at CornellTech’s Verizon Center to talk about their work. The teams were selected in September from a record of 75 student founders who applied for the eLab this year.

“The New York Pitch Event is always an excellent opportunity for eLab entrepreneurs to present their early advancements to the program,” said Ken Rother, lecturer at Cornell SC Johnson College of Business and managing director of eLab. Our 26 teams presented in front of approximately 250 fellow students, alumni and venture capitalists. “This event also provides valuable networking opportunities for our students.”

HealthShades’ website and mobile app will target men of color who are just entering college, providing relevant information and links. “When they are first entering school and making their own health care decisions for the first time, we want them to feel comfortable understanding and dealing with their issues,” Agaba said. “We will provide information that is vetted and verified by respected professionals, many of whom will be people of color.”

Another eLab student who supported was Kristina Mikhailova, a graduate student in integrative plant sciences, who grew up working in greenhouses with her grandparents, who had a small farm in northern Russia.

“The more I learned about urban agriculture, especially growing microgreens indoors, the more I realized the supply was limited and I wanted to find a way to tackle that issue,” she said. “I’m working to understand the effects of different light inputs and different growing media on microgreens.”

Speaking with urban farmers in New York City and New Jersey, she is developing her company, North Garden, as a resource to help make urban farming operations more energy-efficient and sustainable.

eLab teams undergo an intensive entrepreneurship bootcamp while working on their business plans and connecting with Cornell alumni mentors. They also earn college credit from the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

“We have all gained some business knowledge through our normal curriculum, but Elab is the first time we have been able to see what goes on behind the scenes of building a business,” Ajagbe said.

Following this semester, the top teams will be invited to return for the spring semester, where they will receive a $5,000 investment in their business and continue to work closely with mentors and coaches.

“My favorite part of the lab is seeing how passionate other people are about their business and how diverse the ideas are,” Alexis said. “And seeing how many business ideas stem from personal experiences.”

