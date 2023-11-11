Stubborn core CPI helps explain some Fed uneasiness: Echo Week

(Bloomberg) — Underlying U.S. price pressures are rising at a pace that supports fears among Federal Reserve officials of signaling clarity in their inflation-fighting efforts.

The consumer price index excluding food and fuel, a measure preferred by economists as a better indicator of underlying inflation, is seen rising 0.3% for the third month running.

Compared to October last year, the core CPI is estimated to have increased by 4.1%. This would be equivalent to the annual advance in September and would cap six months of slow price increases.

While much progress has been made since hitting a multi-decade high a year ago, the pace of inflation remains elevated and above the Fed’s target. After holding off on tightening in consecutive meetings and leaving the benchmark rate at a 22-year high, policymakers are taking a deliberate step forward – and are not ruling out further hikes.

“If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so,” Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday. “However, we will continue to proceed with caution, allowing us to address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data and the risk of excessive strictness.”

Central bankers expected to speak in the coming week include Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee and Fed Governor Philip Jefferson.

Tuesday’s CPI report is the first of a larger slate of U.S. indicators that will provide a glimpse of the economy’s performance at the start of the fourth quarter. Retail sales data on Wednesday showed consumers dialed back their spending in October after a series of solid monthly advances.

Reports due later in the week are likely to show declines in industrial production and housing construction.

Looking further north, Canada will release home sales data for October after prices fell in September for the first time in six months due to higher rates.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“In our view, Fed officials will maintain a dovish bias until monthly core CPI runs at a 0.2%-0.3% pace for at least six months in a row. The lower end of that range occurred only for the summer, and the core CPI has since moved toward the upper end, which is more consistent with an annual rate of inflation of 3% rather than 2%.

– Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou, economists. For full analysis, click here

Elsewhere, Chinese economic reports, data possibly showing contraction in Japan, UK inflation slowing, and new regional forecasts from Europe will be the highlights.

Asia

APEC meetings are being held throughout the week, with US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping set to meet in San Francisco in an event that will be watched by investors globally.

China is expected to hold its one-year medium-term lending facility rate at 2.5% on Wednesday and report on data ranging from industrial output to retail sales, giving the latest snapshot of the state of the world’s second-largest economy .

The same day, Japan’s third-quarter gross domestic product data estimated the economy has slipped back into contraction after a stronger-than-expected second quarter, and the country will report on trade on Thursday.

Australia’s central bank’s acting assistant governor, Marion Kohler, speaks on Monday, and Tuesday’s data shows business sentiment is likely to be better than households in Australia amid higher interest rates.

Across the Tasman Sea, Reserve Bank of New Zealand assistant governor Karen Silk is set to speak on the bank’s balance sheet on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the region, Sri Lanka is likely to raise taxes in its budget on Monday to meet the terms of the International Monetary Fund’s $3 billion bailout programme, while India’s October inflation pace is expected to slow towards the central bank’s target band. are supposed to.

The Philippines’ central bank will release its latest policy decision on Thursday, while Malaysia will report final third-quarter gross domestic product data on Friday.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

UK data will be a highlight. Wages numbers on Tuesday may signal moderation, while inflation the following day is likely to drop from the fastest level in the Group of Seven to a two-year low.

Both results would support Bank of England chief economist Hugh Pill’s view that no further rate hikes are needed. Governor Andrew Bailey pushed back against the possibility of an initial rate cut on Wednesday – just days after data showed the economy stalled in the third quarter, though recession was avoided.

In Brussels, new EU forecasts on Wednesday will show a revised outlook on when contraction in the sector could widen. The release will also include fiscal projections, which will take on added importance given the resumption of the bloc’s 3% deficit rule in 2024.

Italy, in particular, is of concern to authorities, not least after its government revealed a loose fiscal stance. The country remains on a negative outlook, the lowest rung of investment grade, at Moody’s Investors Service, which planned a possible update to that view on Friday.

Revised figures for industrial production as well as euro-zone GDP and inflation for September will also be published.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will draw attention with her comments at a conference on Friday, among several speakers from the European Central Bank.

Looking further north, inflation in Sweden will be the focus of investors’ attention on Tuesday. Riksbank officials may ignore the potential uptick in the CPIF measurement that they target.

In the former, the third quarter GDP release will be a highlight. It is a close call on whether Hungary’s economy under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has emerged from a year-long recession, while Poland will also publish data.

Russian data on Wednesday is likely to show that the economy continues to recover despite international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, and likely expanded by more than 5% – the fastest pace since the war began.

In Africa, Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will present his 2024 budget on Wednesday with plans to rein in debt and boost revenues under the terms of a $3 billion IMF bailout. Inflation in October is expected to slow for the third consecutive month to 36%, data from the same day showed.

In Nigeria, the continued depreciation of the naira will push annual inflation to more than 27% in October, up from 26.7% a month earlier.

Also on Wednesday, investors will get their first indication of how the war with Hamas is affecting prices in Israel. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect the inflation rate to fall further to 3.7% last month.

Latin America

In Argentina’s final economic release before the election of a new president, government data will likely show that annual inflation surged more than 145% last month. Economists surveyed by the central bank see it ending the year at 181% following fresh increases in both November and December.

Chile’s central bank on Tuesday posted minutes of its Oct. 26 decision to slow the pace of easing. The board cited deteriorating financial conditions globally and increased global geopolitical uncertainty as factors that are weakening the peso.

Peru’s GDP-proxy data on Wednesday should confirm that the economy shrank for the third consecutive quarter in the three months through September as domestic demand remains weak and China’s struggles weigh on exports.

Brazil’s GDP-proxy data for September could show a surprise decline in growth through 2023. While consumers in Latin America’s largest economy are feeling the sting of double-digit rates, government spending, federal aid to low-income families and a tight labor market are helping. To support demand.

In Colombia, the focus will be on third quarter output. Analysts see an improvement over the past three months to avoid a technical recession and expect only Brazil and Mexico among the region’s major economies to expand faster in 2023.

–With assistance from Laura Dhillon Kane, Piotr Skolimowski, Monique Vanek, Paul Wallace, Robert Jameson, Yuko Takeo, and Tony Halpin.

