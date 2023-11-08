Struggling With Belly Fat? These 5 Raw Garlic Hacks Could Be Your Game-Changer

Garlic contains fat-burning properties.

Are you looking for a natural and easy way to shed some unwanted belly fat? Look no further than your kitchen! Raw garlic, that humble yet potent ingredient, can be your best friend on this journey. This pungent bulb is loaded with health benefits, including the potential to help you lose belly fat. Here are five simple and effective ways to incorporate raw garlic into your morning routine for a slimmer waistline. These morning habits are simple ways to incorporate raw garlic into your routine, but remember that consistency is key.

Can raw garlic burn belly fat?

Nutritionist and weight loss consultant Simran Saini explains, “Garlic boasts of high sulphur content which eliminates toxins and helps with digestion, aiding weight loss. In fact, it is best to consume garlic in its raw form.”

Raw garlic is known for its metabolism-boosting properties, which can help your body burn fat more efficiently. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed how garlic can help with weight loss. Garlic contains some compounds that promote the fat-burning process in the body. Hence, garlic for belly fat is something you all should consider.

How To Eat Raw Garlic For Weight Loss And Reduce Belly Fat:

1. Raw Garlic and Warm Water

This is perhaps the easiest way to kickstart your day with raw garlic. Peel and crush a clove of garlic, and then let it sit for a few minutes to activate its beneficial compounds. Once it’s ready, mix it with a glass of warm water and gulp it down on an empty stomach. The warm water will help soothe your stomach, while the garlic works its magic.

2. Garlic and Lemon Juice

For those who just can’t stand the smell and taste of raw garlic, a garlic and lemon combo works. Squeeze the juice from half a lemon and mix it with your crushed garlic clove. Add a glass of warm water to the mix and give it a good stir. This combination provides a double dose of fat-fighting power. In addition, lemon is rich in vitamin C, which can help break down belly fat.

3. Garlic and Honey

If the thought of raw garlic makes your taste buds cringe, you can make it more palatable by adding honey to the mix. Mix a crushed garlic clove with a teaspoon of honey and a glass of warm water. The honey not only masks the pungent flavour of the garlic but also adds its own set of health benefits. Honey, in moderation, can also contribute to this effort and prevent the accumulation of belly fat.

4. Garlic and Green Tea

Green tea is celebrated for its weight loss benefits, and when combined with raw garlic, it becomes a powerful belly fat-fighting drink. Prepare a cup of green tea and let it cool slightly. Crush a garlic clove and mix it into your warm green tea. Green tea contains antioxidants and compounds that boost metabolism and help your body burn fat more effectively. When you add garlic to the mix, it enhances the thermogenic effect, making it an even more potent belly fat-burning elixir.

5. Garlic And Salt

“The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies”, by Dr. Vasant Lad suggests chewing raw garlic, and since the pungent taste makes it difficult, you can flavour it. “Peel and chop fresh garlic clove, add a dash of baking soda and salt, and then consume it.” Raw garlic is known for its metabolism-boosting properties, which can help your body burn fat more efficiently.

A Few Words of Caution

While raw garlic can be a valuable addition to your morning routine for belly fat loss, it’s essential to exercise caution. Garlic can be potent and may not suit everyone. If you’re new to consuming raw garlic, start with a small amount and monitor how your body reacts. It’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet.