Struggling Asos forced to close warehouse it opened two years ago at a cost of £90million

Faced with falling sales and losses heading towards £300million, Asos is dismantling a huge warehouse it opened only two years ago.

In another disappointing set of results, the online fashion group said it would save £20 million a year by closing its center in Lichfield, Staffordshire, which could lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

The decision to close the £90 million site, which was due to open in 2021, sees annual losses for the 12 months to September 3 rise to £297 million, up from £32 million the previous year.

Revenue fell 10 per cent to £3.5 billion and Asos warned that sales could fall by 15 per cent in the current financial year.

Asos shares fell 7.7 per cent, or 30.4p, to 365p, and are down 27 per cent this year and more than 95 per cent since their peak in 2018.

‘Another day, another profit warning from Asos,’ said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Along with rivals including Boohoo, Asos has seen the online shopping boom fade during the pandemic, leaving it struggling to retain its young consumer base as shoppers return to the high street.

The number of active customers declined 9 percent to 23.3 million during the year.

Chief Executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte is struggling to deal with challenges including large numbers of shoppers returning online orders and rising costs.

In contrast, high street giants such as Next, Marks & Spencer and JD Sports have enjoyed a boom.

There has been speculation that Topshop could be sold, less than three years after Asos bought it from Sir Philip Green’s troubled empire.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: ‘It may be that this trading environment is prompting retailers to strengthen their balance sheets by rapidly selling assets, like unwanted clothing.

Cutting dead wood may not be enough to bring this business back on track.

Calamonte said Asos is cutting its sales. It has already reduced stock levels by almost 30 per cent over the past year and aims to reduce it by a further 16 per cent over the next 12 months.

Clothing introduced in the summer under the new approach sold well, said Calamonte, stressing that he had found a ‘winning formula’ for growth.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has built stakes in Asos and Boohoo, sparking speculation over the future of both.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk