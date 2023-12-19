Structure Therapeutics and its unstructured weight loss data (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Anchi/E+ via Getty Images

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) develops affordable oral small molecule drugs to replace expensive injectable biologics and peptides. The company does not target any one disease area, but rather bases itself on this concept of oral small molecules. The lead candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral GLP-1R small molecule that targets type 2 diabetes and obesity. The second asset, ANPA-0073, is being studied in certain cardiopulmonary diseases, and the third asset, LTSE-2578, is in IND-enabling stages targeting idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

I covered GPCRs a few months ago, where I noted that strong glycemic activity and weight reduction were seen in NHP studies for the key property. GSBR-1290 also has Phase 1 SAD (single ascending dose) study data showing strong GLP-1R target engagement and adequate plasma levels for glycemic control. As I also noted:

The Phase 1b MAD study has completed dosing, according to their latest corporate presentation. According to their latest earnings release, they have also completed enrollment in a Phase 2A 12-week study. Both of these will topline in the latter half of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Disaster struck when the company published data from this Phase 2A trial yesterday. The data showed a 4.74% placebo-adjusted reduction in weight at week 8, which is almost the same figure we saw from the 4-week data from the Phase 1b study in September:

…Those taking the investigational drug achieved a 4.9 kg weight loss from baseline and a 4.9% placebo-adjusted weight loss after 28 days of once-daily therapy.

This is also similar to data generated in an ethnobridging study in lean Japanese men:

The 4-week Phase 1 Japanese EthnoBridging study included healthy lean Japanese participants randomized to GSBR-1290 (n=9) and placebo (n=3), and those receiving GSBR-1290 (n=6). Healthy lean non-Japanese participants were included. GSBR-1290 demonstrated substantial weight loss in Japanese participants (-3.91% on GSBR-1290 vs. -1.67% placebo) and non-Japanese participants (-5.13% placebo-adjusted).

Therefore, it appears that ~5% is the maximum weight loss potential of 1290, whether over 4 weeks or 8, or in Japanese or non-Japanese people.

This does not compare well with available data from other competing molecules. Take, for example, the following recently published data from Eli Lilly’s Orforglipron:

At Week 26, the mean change from baseline in body weight ranged from -8.6% to -12.6% in the orforglipron dose groups and -2.0% in the placebo group. At week 36, the mean change ranged from −9.4% to −14.7% with orforglipron and −2.3% with placebo.

You can say that this data is of a very long period, hence it is wrong to compare them. However, given that the 1290’s data remained largely unchanged from weeks 4 to 8, it could well be argued that it would not perform any better at 26 or 36 weeks, so when the 1290 generates longer term data Even then one can expect such a big difference. However, it remains to be seen how they generate such data. It would be good to remember that the 4 week data for orforgalipron was similar to that of 1290, but by week 8, the figure had increased, and by the end of the trial, the figure had increased substantially – see here.

Even Pfizer’s denuglipron, which was removed due to safety issues, produced better data. In a recent study, patients saw a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 8% to 13% over 32 weeks, which is much greater than in 1290.

Another concern – and this pertains to all oral GLP-1 medications – is that injections are still much superior in terms of weight loss percentage, and although they are expensive, patients still perform poorly compared to oral medications. I can like them.

The 1290 is also much earlier in development than some of its larger competitors, so the GPCRs also have quite a gap to fill.

financial situation

GPCR has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, which is up from $1.09 billion we saw in August. They recently applied to raise $300 million from the market after September data. Apart from this $300mn the cash balance is $205mn. Research and development expenses for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 were $17.5 million, while general and administrative expenses were $8.6 million.

At that rate, they have 10+ quarters of cash runway, and their ability to raise funds is impressive. They also completed a major IPO earlier this year. However, if they continue to produce bad data, they will not be able to maintain that capability.

ground level

There has been a huge increase in investment interest in the GLP-1 sector as obesity is reaching epidemic proportions in over-fed countries. However, the oral route has still not found its footing; And it appears that none of them have the GSBR-1290. The data they have produced is not satisfactory in week 8. It could be argued that perhaps there is a causal relationship between data being misused in one of their trial sites and them enrolling new patients – I don’t know. However, I am unsatisfied with the data they produced, and have decided to discontinue Structured Therapeutics Inc. Will stay away from stocks.

