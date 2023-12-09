Strong US employment data has dealt a slight blow to expectations of an early interest rate cut. cryptocurrency-related

12/8 (Saturday) morning market trend (compared to previous day)

traditional finance

NY Dow: 36,247 +0.3%

NASDAQ: 14,403 +0.4%

Nikkei Average: 32,307 -1.6%

USD/JPY: 144.9 +0.5%

Gold futures: 2,020 -1.2%

Nvidia: $475 +1.9%

AMD: $128.9 +0.4%

Last night’s US employment report was better than expected, but the NY Dow and Nasdaq continued to rise.

The number of non-farm workers in the US increased by 199,000 in November from the previous month, exceeding the expected increase of 185,000, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% in October. Additionally, average hourly wages increased 0.4% from the previous month.

The main reason for this increase in the number of employees is the return to work of the employees of major auto manufacturers who went on strike. The latest data does not confirm a slowdown in the labor market, and some say that the market’s expectations of an early Fed rate cut next year are not justified. Jason Furman says: “Overall, recession risks are smaller than expected and inflation risks are slightly larger. However, as the soft landing prevails, there may actually be a smaller amount of each risk. I showed you my perspective.

Overall this suggests slightly less bearish risk than you might expect (the Saham indicator dropped from 0.33 to 0.30, which is still enough to get nervous). And slightly higher inflation risks. But in reality only a little bit of each—the soft landing—is effective. -Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) 8 December 2023

Additionally, the market still expects the FOMC to leave interest rates unchanged next week. Employment data is due out this week, ahead of next week’s CPI (Consumer Price Index) release. If the outcome is lower than expected, expectations for multiple interest rate cuts next year will rise again.

Today’s main market items are as follows:.

University of Michigan consumer survey in December = Consumer sentiment has improved significantly; Perceptions of high prices remain entrenched

US bond yields rise after employment data

The dollar-yen rose temporarily by 0.8%, and on a weekly basis the yen rose on expectations that the Bank of Japan will revise its easing policy.

Important economic indicators/events from this week

12/12 (Tuesday) 22:30 US November Consumer Price Index (CPI)

12/14 (Thu) 4:00 US FOMC policy rate announcement

12/15 (Friday) 22:30 December New York Fed Manufacturing Industry Index

12/19 (Tuesday) morning Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Decision Policy Interest Rate Announcement

12/19 (Tuesday) 15:30 Regular press conference by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda

12/21 (Thursday) 22:30 US quarterly real gross domestic product (GDP, final prices)

12/22 (Fri) 22:30 US November Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE Deflator)

Virtual currency related stocks are quite high

Coinbase｜$146.6 (+7.6%)

micro strategy $599 (+4.9%)

Robinhood Markets | $11.7 (+2.2%)

Marathon $16.7 (+8.1%)

Virtual currency market Solana is growing

Bitcoin: $44,237 +2%

Ethereum: $2,361 +0.1%

Solana: $75.2 +10%

Bitcoin is back at 44,000 levels after the news of Fidelity’s SEC meeting.

With the implementation of the “JTO” airdrop and the trading volume of NFTs exceeding Ethereum NFTs, Solana saw a significant increase, once again reaching a year-to-date high. Additionally, Marinade “MNDE” from Solana Liquid Staking reacted to the rising price of JTO and at one point saw its price increase by as much as three times.

