Strong US economic growth last quarter reflects consumers’ resistance to Fed rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is expected to report strong growth for the U.S. economy during the July-September quarter on Thursday, raising concerns about the sustainability of consumer and business spending despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the expansion with higher interest rates. Will expose.

However, last quarter’s strong growth will likely prove to be a high-water mark for the economy before a steady recession begins in the current October-December quarter and continues through 2024.

Thursday’s report will surely be seized on by the Biden administration as evidence that its policies have helped spur solid growth, even though surveys show most Americans are unconvinced about the president’s handling of the economy. Have bitter thoughts.

Commerce Department data is expected to show that the nation’s gross domestic product – the total output of goods and services in the economy – grew at a 3.8% annual pace in the third quarter, according to a survey of economists by FactSet. If accurate, that would be the fastest quarterly pace in nearly two years and significantly higher than the 2.1% growth rate in the April-June quarter. Some economists estimate last quarter’s annual growth could be as high as 4.5%.

Americans probably boosted their spending, spending on everything from cars to concert tickets to restaurant meals, boosting the economy. Businesses are also spending on new factories and other buildings, and companies have likely increased their inventories, leading to increased production.

Still, the breakneck pace is expected to slow as consumers rein in their spending in the final three months of the year, and the sluggish housing market continues to weigh on the economy. This month, nearly 30 million people started repaying several hundred dollars a month in student loans, which could slow their spending ability. Loan payments were suspended for the first time since the pandemic struck three years ago.

The economy also faces other challenges, including a rise in long-term interest rates since July. The average 30-year mortgage rate is approaching 8%, the highest it has been in 23 years, putting home buying out of reach for many Americans.

Fed officials have acknowledged the slowdown in growth could potentially undermine their efforts to fight inflation. Faster consumer spending typically prompts companies – which sell physical goods as well as restaurants and entertainment venues in the economy’s vast service sector – to raise prices, fueling inflation.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a discussion last week that he is generally happy with how the economy is developing: Inflation is expected to decline from a four-decade high of 9.1% to an annual rate of 3.7% in June 2022. Is. Timing, steady growth and hiring have prevented the recession that was widely predicted late last year.

If those trends continue, it could allow the Fed to achieve a highly sought-after “soft landing,” in which the central bank would manage to slow inflation to its 2% target without causing a deep recession.

At the same time, Powell acknowledged that the Fed may have to raise rates further if the economy is to grow strongly. Its benchmark short-term rate, which influences rates on many consumer and business loans, is now around 5.4%, a 22-year high.

“Additional evidence of a sustained upward trend developing could jeopardize further progress on inflation and require further tightening of monetary policy,” Powell said last week.

Fed officials were surprised last week by a surprise government report on retail sales that showed spending at stores and restaurants rose more than expected last month. Americans spent more for necessities like gas and groceries, as well as discretionary items like cars and restaurant meals, which consumers typically cut back on if they’re worried about a weak economy.

There are signs that consumers may continue to resist spending and the Fed’s efforts to calm the economy. Many student loan borrowers began repaying their loans before the official end of the moratorium on Oct. 1, suggesting they will be able to make those payments, at least for now, without drastically cutting spending in other areas. Were.

“We view this initial bounce as a sign that households were willing and able to resume making these payments without requiring major cuts in spending,” JPMorgan economists wrote in a research note.

And while higher mortgage rates have slowed sales of existing homes, most homeowners are still paying low rates that have been fixed for 30 years, meaning they can still afford their mortgages even if the Fed raises rates. Housing costs remain low. This is in contrast to homeowners in the United Kingdom and Europe, for example, who are more likely to have floating-rate mortgages. Nearly eight in 10 homeowners in the U.S. have mortgage rates below 5%, according to online brokerage Redfin.

With inflation generally low, the Fed is expected to keep its short-term rates unchanged at next week’s meeting. Many economists are expecting the central bank’s policy makers to keep the rates unchanged during their meeting in December also.

Powell will hold a news conference on Wednesday to probe for any signals about the Fed’s next steps.

Source: www.bing.com