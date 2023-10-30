Oct. 30—BLAKELEY — When the espresso machine at Old End Brew broke down last week, co-owner Sarah Weber panicked.

But his “small-business family” sprung into action to keep the coffee flowing inside the Main Street shop.

During a routine test of the equipment Wednesday morning, Webber discovered there was a problem.

“I went to turn on my machine and it didn’t work,” she said. “I cleaned it all morning, and it still doesn’t work.”

After Weber posted a message on Facebook that espresso drinks would be temporarily unavailable, Donna Groisman, owner of Queen of Tarts Desserts in Archbald, offered to help.

“When Donna dropped off my baked goods, she said ‘Give me some beans, I’ll grind them for you,’” Weber said. “Ten minutes later, one of her associates came back with them, so I The day was saved.”

On Thursday, Luke Damiani, co-founder of Factoryville-based Damiani Coffee Roasters, saw Weber using a small grinder borrowed from his parents and stepped in.

Damiani, who also provides coffee for Northern Light Espresso Bar, called downtown Scranton café owner Jen Saunders and dropped off an extra grinder Friday morning, Weber said.

“Between those three, within 48 hours I was back to working condition,” she said.

Weber described the assistance as humbling and tremendous.

“You think you can do all these things on your own, and you have to work hard and be competitive, but when it comes down to it, if all of our local small businesses stick together and build each other up, This will lead to longevity,” she said.

Despite his busy schedule, Groysman didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand.

“Times are tough for small businesses right now,” he said. “If you can make it a little easier somewhere and put a little light on someone’s day, I think people really need to do that.”

Webber visits Northern Lights to get coffee, and Saunders notices that her kind, bubbly personality shines through during their short conversation.

“She’s a lot of fun and a really nice person,” Saunders said. “We have a quick, funny conversation and she leaves. I’m always willing to help anyone. My philosophy is to unite, not tear each other apart.”

Groysman hopes to organize a mixer for local small-business owners during the holiday season to help them connect.

“They can meet each other and make connections,” he said. “A lot of times, new businesses don’t have anyone to call. I really want to try to get more businesses off the back of each other.”

Weber believes that acts of kindness among competitors are the key to creative, thriving commercial centers.

“I look at it like we’re a small-business family,” she said. “We’re all small business owners, but we’re in this together. If we want to build these communities back to the way they used to be, this is how we’re going to get there.”

