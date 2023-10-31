Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton are appearing in the ACT Magistrates Court over an alleged fight in February this year. Image: NCA Newswire/Martin Ollmann

The night rugby league stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton allegedly had a fight, their friends told police they were involved in “police brutality” as officers tried to handcuff a “crying” Mitchell .

The pair, who are distant cousins ​​and teammates, were at Fiction nightclub in Canberra’s city center to celebrate Mr Wighton’s 30th birthday in the early hours of February 5, when the then-Canberra Raiders player was “pushed An exclusion directive was issued for “giving and pushing”. The ACT Magistrates Court was told there was a man inside.

On Tuesday, the police officer in charge the night they were arrested admitted that he had given false evidence in court about what led to the order to oust them.

Mr Mitchell, who plays for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has been charged with fighting in a public place, affray and obstructing/resisting regional officers.

Mr Wighton, who played for the Canberra Raiders at the time but will join Mr Mitchell at the Rabbitohs next season, has also been charged with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with a boycott direction.

Jack Wighton Image: NCA Newswire/Martin Ollmann

Sergeant David Power told the court on Monday that Mr Wighton had an “angry expression” and had “clenched his fists” inside the club, prompting him to escort the Raiders player from the premises.

Under questioning from Mr Wighton’s lawyer Steve Boland on Tuesday, Sergeant Power was shown CCTV and body-camera footage from the time of the alleged incident inside the club.

No incidents involving Mr Wighton could be seen in the footage and Sergeant Power admitted: “What I saw doesn’t match the footage”.

“It appears that what I saw did not happen,” he said.

Sergeant Power admitted that he had “memory problems”, and in this case it appeared that “my memory has failed me”.

Mr Boland accused Sergeant Power of trying to “frame” his client.

“It was not a lie. “I believed that’s what happened,” Sergeant Power said.

The sergeant later apologized to Mr Wighton in front of the court.

“Sorry Jack if that happened. I thought I saw something different,” he told Mr. Wighton.

Under further questioning, Mr Boland asked whether it was “a fact that you have given false evidence”, to which Sergeant Power said it “appears to be so”.

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell and Raiders player Jack Wighton were supported in court by club chief executives Blake Sollee and Don Furner. Image: NCA Newswire/Martin Ollman

As the group left the club, police alleged a fight broke out between Mr Wighton and Mr Mitchell. On the first day of the hearing, the couple’s lawyers told the court that the scuffle was not a fight because “no punches were thrown and no one was thrown to the ground”.

On the second day of the hearing, body-worn camera footage shown in court showed police rushing towards a group of people, including Mr Mitchell and Mr Wighton, and separating them.

Mr Wighton was taken away and arrested for breaching the exclusion order, while other officers dealt with Mr Mitchell.

In footage shown in court, Mr. Mitchell – who police confirmed had bent his knees in compliance with the rules – was lying face down on the ground and could be heard screaming in pain and begging police to “be careful”. Because the officers had thrown him to the ground.

A day earlier, the court was told officers used elbows, knees, a spray can and a baton to ensure they could subdue Mr Mitchell.

In court on Tuesday, footage showed police shouting at Mr Mitchell to “stop resisting” and making him give his other arm so he could be handcuffed.

The pair are pleading not guilty. Image: NCA Newswire/Martin Ollman

His friends, including other rugby league players, watched as Mr Mitchell writhed and cried in pain, and asked the police to “de-escalate” the situation and “let him go”.

The court heard a female friend, who was filming the incident, told police they were engaging in “police brutality” when they arrested the Rabbitohs star.

He also suggested that the police were “racist” in their conduct against the Indigenous All Stars.

Mr Mitchell’s lawyer Jack Pappas argued that police had engaged in “unlawful and inappropriate” conduct when they issued Mr Wighton a directive for his removal and arrested Mr Mitchell.

Sergeant David Power, giving evidence, said he did not recall seeing officers under his watch use force, but after being shown video footage he said the force used on Mr Mitchell was justified.

The hearing is ongoing.

Source