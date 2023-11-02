Chris Copeland is Chief Technology Officer renderA technology company that is changing the age-old life insurance industry.

No matter your industry, the design of your software platform is an important decision for your business. Every choice you make regarding customization and scalability can have a profound impact on your growth path. Since no one-size-fits-all solution exists in complex domains, platform design is a significant (and often challenging) endeavor.

Before making any decisions on platform design, you should consider the complexity of the problem space, the diverse needs of your customers, and the ultimate goal: how many customers the platform will ultimately support.

Platform Design Spectrum

At the center of the platform design puzzle is a spectrum that spans from rigid, off-the-shelf software to fully customized solutions. It is essential to understand where your project fits on this spectrum, as this position determines many technical choices.

On the left side of the spectrum, we find high-volume software products, similar to the apps we download onto our smartphones. These solutions offer minimal customization and meet the needs of a wide audience at moderate prices. They excel at volume but lack the finesse of analog experiences.

In contrast, the right side of the spectrum is occupied by highly customized solutions. These are often developed by in-house engineering teams or consulting firms. Although these solutions command premium prices, they only cater to a single customer. This approach offers unique customization but can be cost-prohibitive and challenging to scale.

Tradeoffs in Platform Design

Choosing where to place your platform on this spectrum involves making important tradeoffs. You may achieve higher sales volumes on the left, but margins may remain marginal. You can command top-dollar prices right off the bat, but your customer base remains limited, and your costs increase linearly. These tradeoffs are not just related to the initial construction phase; They extend into the ongoing maintenance and development of your software.

Plain software, found on the left side of the spectrum, is easier to maintain and improve over time. The standardized nature of these solutions simplifies updates and enhancements. Conversely, as different versions become different, the custom software on the right becomes more complex. Each unique customer requirement increases the complexity of maintaining and upgrading the software.

At Bestow, we have carefully considered our position on the platform design spectrum. Our strategy leans toward the middle, aiming to balance customization and scalability. We believe that customization is essential to meet the diverse needs of our customers. However, our customers also value the speed with which we deliver new solutions and then improve them once they are on the market. This agility is directly a result of solid core platform features that are leveraged among customers.

This strategic positioning allows us to reach a broad audience while significantly accommodating personal preferences. It’s a delicate dance, but this kind of approach can help you provide valuable solutions to many customers.

long term ideas

Beyond the initial build, it’s important to think about the long-term sustainability of your platform. With its standardized structure, plain software is naturally more simple to maintain and upgrade. Uniformity of the codebase makes it easy to push updates and introduce new features seamlessly.

In contrast, when tailored to specific needs, custom software often explodes in complexity as customization multiplies. Each unique version requires individual attention, draining significant resources over time. It’s essential to keep long-term maintenance costs in mind when deciding how much customization to include in your platform.

to meet growing demand

Let’s say you’ve found your sweet spot on the platform design spectrum – a balance that meets your target audience and business goals. But what if your demand at a lower price is significant? Will those new potential customers buy your product without customization? This is an opportunity to segment your product and customer base.

Consider launching a version of your product that remains on the spectrum to meet this need.

Typical segments include those serving the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market or offering a self-service tier. These adjustments allow you to take advantage of additional opportunities without compromising your basic strategy. It’s all about building a mass market while staying true to your initial vision.

Finding what works for you

Success depends on identifying your unique position on the customization-scalability spectrum and aligning it with your business goals. It’s a journey full of ups and downs, but with careful planning and a willingness to adapt, you can find the sweet spot that leads to growth and prosperity.

Platform design is both an art and a science, requiring a deep understanding of your market and making strategic bets on where you can be most successful. The landscape is dynamic and you must maintain your product-market fit and strategy while remaining agile and responsive to customer needs.

