Marketing experts and participants said the new UK rules are making “progress” in curbing the worst excesses of crypto investment promotion, after regulators issued 146 alerts about misconduct in the first full day of regulation.

After the industry came under regulatory oversight on October 8, the Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning warning consumers about companies that were offering cryptocurrency assets without regulatory approval.

The FCA took the tough action despite pressure from a minister to ensure the organization was lenient towards companies that were not able to meet all the demands of the new regulatory regime on time, as reported by the Financial Times.

The regulator this year estimated that 4.97 million British adults held at least some crypto assets in August 2022. The FCA said that when it announced the new rules many investors regretted “making a hasty decision” to invest in crypto and that it would provide “correct risk warnings” to make an informed choice.

“Consumers should still be aware that crypto is largely unregulated and high-risk,” Sheldon Mills, the FCA’s executive director for consumers and competition, said in June.

Speaking this week, James Daly, managing director of Fairer Finance, a consultancy that promotes better treatment of financial services consumers, said it was a “good moment” to impose some “proper regulation” of the sector.

“At least now its marketing is regulated and that means the FCA is issuing warnings and making sure the misinformation is stopped,” Daly said.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at investment platform AJ Bell, said the FCA is certainly “making progress” on regulating cryptocurrencies. He said that while most UK investors had invested small amounts in the category and considered it a high-risk bet, there was a significant minority who put “a lot of money” into the new currencies, based on “very unrealistic expectations”. Was.

“I think these are probably the people who expect to benefit to some extent from better regulation,” Khalaf said.

The FCA’s decision to regulate the marketing of cryptocurrency investments has been controversial. Some skeptics doubt that currencies – whose value is based on the workings of computer-based blockchain technology – have reliable, long-term value.

Critics have suggested that treating them as regulated investments risks creating a “halo effect” – whereby investors will take them seriously because of the apparent approval of regulators. Chris Randall, former chairman of the FCA, told the FT this month that fraud is “a feature, not a bug” of much of the cryptocurrency sector.

Other observers have suggested that bringing assets under strict regulation by the FCA risks destroying subsidiary innovation. Cities minister Andrew Griffiths wrote to the FCA on 5 October, just before the new rules came into force, saying that market participants had expressed concerns to him about the stringency of the rules and asked the regulator to “press scrutiny when the rules come into force”. Was asked to show tolerance. ,

Daly stressed that regulation is important. “It would be very difficult to completely eliminate cryptocurrencies, so if we see the advantages of this technology, it would be better to try to use and regulate it safely,” he said.

The FCA said it has “engaged extensively” with the crypto asset industry in the UK and abroad to help market participants prepare for the new rules, which cover how assets are promoted to consumers. . It also offered participants “flexibility” in implementing parts of the rules that required “greater technical development”.

But it added: “Where companies do not follow our rules, we will take action to remove illegal content and protect consumers.”

Some cryptocurrency investment platforms have welcomed the stricter regulations. Luno said in October that it was pausing sign ups for new UK clients and introducing a trial for existing clients to ensure they understood the risks of their investments.

It welcomed the new regulations as “an important step forward for the crypto industry.”

“Regulations help keep your cryptocurrencies safe by raising standards in the industry and deterring bad actors,” Luno told clients.

Michael Johnson, head of compliance at Xumo, another crypto investment platform, said “the right regulatory regime, delivered at the right speed” will be “crucial” for the UK to realize its potential as a global hub for crypto technologies.

However, SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes, the party’s one-time spokesperson on blockchain technologies, said that, while the sector needed a stronger regulatory regime, the FCA was poorly equipped to provide one.

“They are like other public sector bodies, stretched to within an inch of their lives,” said Docherty-Hughes, MP for West Dunbartonshire. “This requires more investment and more people in the FCA.”

Source: www.ft.com