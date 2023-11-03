Strengthening your digital boundaries against DDoS attacks

DDoS protection, cyber security and security data concepts. getty

DDoS attacks are making a lot of noise not only in tech circles but everywhere. Recently, these attacks are becoming larger, more complex, and longer lasting. They are forcing many organizations to hastily seek cover.

As more customers turn to vendors asking for help, developers of security solutions face the need to expand their hardware infrastructure and optimize the operation of the software core to increase their performance and scaling capabilities. Is. Customers are also becoming smarter in choosing their security by looking at the whole picture instead of bits and pieces. The bad guys are also changing their methods and tools frequently.

DDoS attack strategies

A big thing right now is the discovery of vulnerabilities in a specific system: vulnerable ports are being identified on all networks and IP addresses of the company. Another technique is to attack the weakly defended inner perimeter to disrupt the functionality of the outer perimeter.

How are DDoS defense manufacturers responding?

In the current situation, it is necessary to have filtration points in different areas. More attention is being paid to filtering traffic at the application level. Additionally, there is a growing demand from customers for self-configuration of filtration systems. Advanced customers want to personalize DDoS protection in their company. Among other things, the DDoS protection giant participates in a variety of partnerships. For example, customers purchasing a domain from IT.com can activate free Cloudflare-based protection with one click without the need for a separate Cloudflare account.

Providing DDoS protection services

A customer’s equipment and software can only prevent attacks if they are no larger than the capacity of their system. For really solid DDoS protection, cloud or hybrid solutions are usually better. However, some systems, for example, a “clean” traffic server, can be moved to the client’s infrastructure.

Not every company can send all its data to the cloud. Banks may be limited by legal requirements in this, meaning that certain tasks must be completed on their own equipment.

Choosing the Right Anti-DDoS Provider

Start by defining what you’re up against. What types of attacks do you expect, and what is the risk if specific services are down?

Make sure you are aware of all services that may be affected.

Think about where the service filters bad traffic – is it close to your gear?

It’s useful to know how their help desk works. Can you reach them day or night, over the phone or online?

See how they charge for the service. Does it depend on the intensity of the attacks or some other parameters?

Working together is important. The service provider needs to know a lot about what they are protecting in order to choose the best way to prevent attacks.

It’s wise to think about prevention before anything bad happens. If you wait until a DDoS attack occurs, it will cost more, and the damage will be more severe.

Here are several typical questions customers commonly ask:

1. Who else uses your service? Who can give recommendations?

2. What is the biggest attack you can handle?

3. What monitoring and adjustments can we make to the system ourselves?

Using multiple DDoS protection simultaneously

There is a debate going on regarding this. Some experts think it’s a good idea to layer protection, but others say it wouldn’t bode well. The fact is that with this approach, the response time increases significantly, and the speed of solving problems decreases – with a minimal increase in the effectiveness of protection. Even if the traffic is distributed only between two providers at the load balancing level, it will be challenging to understand which solution works effectively and which does not.

I personally think two active defense teams could step on each other’s toes. And if a service serves as passive protection, the company must decide whether it is willing to pay for a service that is rarely used.

A few words about SLA

SLA is important, but remember, it is about resolving disputes, not the day-to-day routine. It should clearly define what it means to clean traffic, what counts as an attack, what resources are covered, what downtime looks like, how clean the data should be, how long the service can go without any downtime. The length of interruptions should last, and how quickly they respond to your requests.

final thoughts

DDoS defense is always a hot topic in cybersecurity. The reasons behind major attacks may change, but an increasing number of attackers are sharpening their skills. These issues range from small-scale local headaches to large, worldwide problems.

We should not count on attacks being slow or weak. Almost every online business needs to think ahead about security. Even if you think a DDoS attack won’t affect you, it’s better to be safe than sorry. If your organization doesn’t have enough money right now, at least think about the risks you face. Identify weak spots and plan to strengthen your defenses over time. It is better to choose a cloud service – they are often better equipped to deal with large-scale attacks and can be more cost-effective than in-house systems.

Regarding forecasts, attacks are expected to be more targeted, focusing on the most vulnerable parts of the system. As a result, demand for standalone solutions is likely to decline, while demand for cloud provider services will increase due to increased competition and increasing complexity of attacks.