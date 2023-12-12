GreenMobility A/S

Company Declaration No. 133-2023

Copenhagen, 12 Decemberth2023

Strategy update: GreenMobility to invest extensively in the Danish market to achieve profitability in 2024

Today, we announce our intention to focus the majority of our resources in the Danish market to capture new emerging opportunities in connection with the closure of our main competitor. We will close or sell markets that are not profitable to focus on profitable markets. We reiterate our ambition to bring greenmobility to profitability in 2024.

Summary:

We will focus on Denmark for investment in profitable markets.

We will either divest or close the markets in Finland and the Netherlands as soon as possible

We will limit our presence in Belgium to the most attractive part of the market.

We will significantly expand our fleet in Copenhagen to ensure that the city of Copenhagen has access to shared mobility.

This will ensure and accelerate that greenmobility will be profitable in 2024.

This will ensure that we are able to take advantage of the changed market dynamics

With the exit of our main competitor, 300 cars will be transferred from our international markets, streamlining operations in response to changing market dynamics. This decision is reinforced by the fact that revenue per car in Copenhagen is significantly higher than in our international markets. To ensure that the opportunity is taken advantage of, management will continue to assess potential additional solutions to strengthen its liquidity position, as also outlined in the company’s H1-2023 report. Solutions may include a loan, credit line or raising capital.

background

GreenMobility has the ambition to become a profitable business in 2024. Furthermore, we intend to show the market that the green transition within shared mobility can be profitable, and our ambition is to become the first European electric vehicle operator to do so. The market for electric vehicles is in constant change, and we will continuously adapt our business accordingly.

In January 2023, we closed our markets in Sweden and Germany to focus on more profitable markets. In November 2023, our main competitor has decided to withdraw from the Danish market. This provides GreenMobility with the opportunity to introduce significantly more cars to an already profitable market.

GreenMobility will have more than 1,000 electric vehicles in Copenhagen and will be a clear market leader. We will have a presence in Aarhus and Belgium. In total, about 1,400 electric shared vehicles.

With this, we expect GreenMobility to be profitable with positive operating cash flow for fiscal year 2024 based on ongoing business.

financial result

This decision will have a significant impact on our revenues and net results for 2023. Costs associated with the closure of markets will somewhat negatively impact 2023 results. The closures of Finland and the Netherlands will be treated as discontinued operations in the 2023 annual report.

As a result, GreenMobility has adjusted its guidance for 2023 to take into account the closing markets. There will therefore be the following changes to the 2023 guidance, which, as noted, are linked to the financial treatment of closing markets:

From To Income 120-130 million 93-98 million Net profit (loss) (32-42) million (25-35) million

Outlook 2024 and beyond

With this strategy change, our international strategy and ambitions will be put on hold to focus on bringing the company to profitability in the short term. Once we achieve this, we will present an updated International Development Plan.

GreenMobility will host a presentation of a strategic update on Wednesday 13 December at 10.00 CET, where CFO Anders Wall will present the changes to the market with the opportunity to ask questions. Sign up via the link: https://hca.videosync.fi/2023-12-13-presentation/register

Contact More Information

Caspar Jedstedt CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: [email protected]

Jan Helleskov Head of Communications & PR, +45 31 10 14 08: [email protected]

About GreenMobility

Greenmobility provides modern urbanites with easy, flexible and sustainable transportation in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars through the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. GreenMobility has more than 250,000 people registered as customers.

Inspired by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transportation for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to become one of the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed in Denmark for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen.

