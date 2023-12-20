Strategist names oil services company to play role in energy markets

It hasn’t been a good year for energy stocks — the only sector spared from November’s stock market rally. And its outlook for 2024 looks equally bleak: The International Energy Agency expects the recession to continue into next year. But one portfolio expert is bullish on the sector’s long-term prospects. “We have been more creative on energy than last year,” Rahul Ghosh, equity portfolio specialist at investment firm T. Rowe Price, told CNBC Pro on Nov. 29. He was speaking in front of major shipping lines and oil transporters. Travel through the Red Sea was suspended after an increase in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sent oil prices soaring. In a follow-up conversation on Monday – after major shipping lines and oil transporters suspended travel through the Red Sea, as oil prices surged – he said he remained optimistic on the region. “Our view is that we are in an environment where the potential for additional oil supply in the medium term is limited. So, if nothing else happens and the conflict in the Middle East does not expand – we think energy is a portfolio hedge. Maybe as well as a fundamental step to move forward,” Ghosh said. Against that backdrop, Ghosh is looking to pursue the topic with names from oil services rather than big oil companies. “It’s really the oil services There are companies that do more work instead of big oil companies like Exxon Mobil or BP – like drilling more or doing more analysis on finding shale or deep water, offshore rigs. So, the potential for those guys to get value from slightly higher oil prices or more oil drilling activity is probably higher than the market price,” he said of oil field services giant SLB – formerly known as Schlumberger. Ghosh named Schlumberger as one of the companies on his radar. “Schlumberger is trading at roughly a mid-teens, price-to-earnings multiple – so much higher than what it could be,” Ghosh said. Profits are rising.” SLB YTD Mountain Shares in Schlumberger Year-to-Date. The company provides a variety of services to the petroleum industry, such as well testing and directional drilling, software and information management, and seismic data processing. Eikon’s data shows it’s trading at 14.64 times its 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio. This compares to an average trailing price-to-earnings of 10.33 times for the S&P 500 energy sector as a whole. Which indicates a healthy valuation. SLB shares fell on Friday after a two-day winning streak. Year-to-date the stock was trading at $52.28, up 1.5% on Dec. 18. According to FactSet, 27 of the 28 analysts covering the stock have given it a buy or overweight rating, with an average price target of $69.68, which gives it upside. Efficiency of about 33.5%.

Source: www.cnbc.com